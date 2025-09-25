Peli BioThermal Showcases Next Chapter of Cold Chain Innovation at LogiPharma US

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal, the global leader in temperature-controlled packaging solutions, today announced the official launch of Vēro One™, its new single-use, curbside recyclable dry ice shipper, unveiled for the first time at LogiPharma US.

Designed to address growing demand for sustainable, flexible cold chain solutions, Vēro One combines performance, simplicity, and environmental responsibility. It offers pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies a reliable option for transporting temperature-sensitive products where reusable shippers may not be feasible, while supporting sustainability goals with curbside recyclability.

"Vēro One represents our innovative spirit combined with Peli's legacy of dependability and quality," said Sam Herbert, CEO. "Not every lane works with reusable parcel shippers, and Vēro One fills that gap by giving customers the freedom to ship product anywhere, with the added benefit of a sustainable, curbside recyclable design—without compromise."

As part of its presence at LogiPharma, Peli BioThermal will also present a masterclass session. On Monday, September 29th from 1:30 PM – 2:15 PM, Sam Herbert, CEO, and Ed Carneglia, Americas Sales Manager, will co-host Masterclass 6: Innovating for the Innovators: The Next Chapter of Cold Chain Excellence. This session will highlight how Peli BioThermal's latest innovations—including Crēdo Vault™, CrēdoGO™, patent-pending High Velocity Conditioning, and the newly launched Vēro One™—are redefining what's possible in temperature-controlled logistics.

Conference attendees are invited to:

Experience live demonstrations of Vēro One at Booth 414





Explore Crēdo Vault in the Container Zone (C8)





Join the Masterclass to see how innovation grounded in real-world challenges is shaping the future of pharmaceutical logistics

Peli BioThermal continues to innovate for the innovators, delivering solutions that unlock speed, scale, and sustainability—without compromise.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the global leader in temperature-controlled packaging solutions, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of single-use and reusable products and services for the life sciences industry. Backed by Peli's decades-long reputation for dependability, quality, and innovation, Peli BioThermal solutions help protect life-saving medicines as they move through the global cold chain.

For more information about visit pelibiothermal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562609/Peli_BioThermal_logo.jpg