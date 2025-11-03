Peli BioThermal Opens Expanded Allentown, PA Service Center to Support Growing Cold Chain Demands

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli BioThermal, the global leader in temperature-controlled packaging solutions, today announced that its newly expanded Allentown, Pennsylvania Service Center is officially open for business. The upgraded facility strengthens the company's Global Services Network, supporting increased customer demand, new product offerings, and continued innovation in the pharmaceutical cold chain industry.

The Allentown Service Center has relocated to a larger, upgraded facility just 10 miles from its former site, conveniently located near the US Route 22 corridor. The move expands the operation from 63,000 sq. ft. to 90,100 sq. ft., increasing capacity and enhancing service capabilities.

"To us, this new facility represents more than just additional space—it reflects Peli BioThermal's continued growth, commitment to innovation, and unwavering focus on supporting our customers," said Sam Herbert, CEO of Peli BioThermal. "We are investing in the future of cold chain logistics to ensure we deliver the flexibility, reliability, and protection our customers need for their life-saving therapies."

The expanded facility will be formally celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event on November 11, 2025, marking another milestone in Peli BioThermal's ongoing investment in the region and commitment to serving its global customer base.

For more information about Peli BioThermal's global service network and offerings, visit www.pelibiothermal.com.

About Peli BioThermal

Peli BioThermal is the world's leading provider of temperature-controlled packaging solutions, serving the global life sciences industry. With a growing network of service centers, Peli BioThermal offers innovative products and services designed to safeguard life-saving medicines across the cold chain.

