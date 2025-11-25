Pediatric Vascular Access Market worth US$833.1 million by 2030 with 7.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pediatric Vascular Access Market , valued at US$511.3 million in 2023, stood at US$543.0 million in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$833. million by the end of the period. The major factors driving the market growth of the pediatric vascular access market include the increasing prevalence of preterm births, advancement in catheter materials in terms of safety and comfort, and growing NICU admissions. Preterm births are rising, which are linked to things like maternal health struggles, environmental stress, and better fertility tech. This surge means that more babies require delicate vascular tools designed specifically for their tiny bodies. Consequently, advancements in catheter materials are reducing risks such as tissue damage, enabling hospitals to adopt these tools faster.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=58911276

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pediatric Vascular Access Market"

160 - Tables

50 - Figures

300 - Pages

By type, the Pediatric Vascular Access market is segmented into catheters, implantable ports, port needles, catheter securement and stabilization, catheter caps & closures, vascular closure devices, IV connectors, syringes and needles, infusion pumps, IV sets & accessories, intraosseous infusion devices, anesthesia injection devices, guidance devices, and others. In 2024, the guidance devices segment accounted for the second-largest market share of the Pediatric Vascular Access market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the critical role in ensuring precise and safe vascular access for high-risk newborns. As neonatal care becomes increasingly reliant on precision medicine, guidance devices will remain a cornerstone of vascular interventions, solidifying their position as a key driver of innovation and growth in this specialized market.

By application, the pediatric vascular access market is divided into four segments based on application: drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics & testing.

The fluid and nutrition administration segment is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. This expansion is due to the escalating need for specialized vascular solutions to deliver essential fluids, electrolytes, and parenteral nutrition to high-risk neonates, particularly preterm infants. As the global prevalence of prematurity rises, accounting for approximately 15 million births annually, the demand for advanced vascular devices tailored to fragile neonatal vasculature continues to surge.

By geography, the pediatric vascular access market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in the pediatric vascular access market in 2024. The confluence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, clinical demand, and regulatory frameworks. The region's leadership stems from its high prevalence of preterm births, which drives significant demand for specialized vascular devices such as umbilical catheters, infusion pumps, and real-time monitoring systems. Neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) in North America are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that rely heavily on these devices to manage complex conditions such as respiratory distress syndrome, congenital anomalies, and sepsis. Regulatory support, including the FDA's Pediatric Medical Device Safety and Improvement Act, accelerates approvals for neonate-specific innovations, while comprehensive insurance coverage and Medicare/Medicaid reimbursements ensure widespread adoption.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=58911276

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), and Medtronic Plc (Ireland), among others.

BD

BD is a global leader in medical technology, operating in over 50 countries with core business segments in diagnostics, medication delivery, and vascular access solutions. Its product portfolio includes syringes, infusion systems, and catheters, serving hospitals, clinics, and research institutions worldwide. BD maintains manufacturing facilities in the US, Ireland, and Brazil.

Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated is a multinational medical device company specializing in vascular access, critical care, and surgical tools, with well-known brands such as Arrow and LMA. Operating globally, it serves hospitals and clinics through a network of manufacturing sites, though exact locations are unspecified in the provided sources.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Vascular Access Devices Market

Infusion Pump Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Pediatric Vascular Access Companies and Pediatric Vascular Access Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg