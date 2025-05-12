PEARSON PLC (the "Company") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

News provided byPearson
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Vishaal Gupta
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President – Enterprise Learning and Skills
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options under the Company's Save for Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Purchase price:
N/A
|
1,965 (The Number of
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 1,965 Options
Aggregated price: N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
8 May 2025
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
