PEARSON PLC (the "Company") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Vishaal Gupta

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President – Enterprise Learning and Skills

b)

Initial notification
/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc

 

ISIN: GB0006776081

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Company's Save for Shares
Plan over a three-year savings period with an exercise
price of £9.14 per share

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase price:

N/A

1,965 (The Number of
Options to be granted)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 1,965 Options

Aggregated price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

8 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

