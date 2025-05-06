Pearson plc - (the "Company") Notification of Directors' Interests

2025 Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Awards

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 May 2025, the Company made a grant of performance-related restricted shares under the 2025 LTIP, including to the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, under the 2020 LTIP rules. This represents the company's annual grant of long-term incentives for 2025. The award will vest on 1 May 2028 subject to the performance conditions and targets as set out in the 2024 annual report. Any shares which vest on 1 May 2028 will be subject to an additional two-year holding period to 1 May 2030. The award also attracts dividend equivalent awards.

The award is consistent with the remuneration policy approved by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting and was made on the following basis:

Name Title Restricted shares

awarded % of Salary Share price used

to calculate

award Omar Abbosh Chief Executive 394,155 450 % £11.668 Sally Johnson Chief Financial

Officer 159,411 300 % £11.668

The number of shares awarded to Omar Abbosh and Sally Johnson was determined using the average mid-market closing share price of the Company's ordinary shares as traded on the London Stock Exchange for the five trading days up to and including 30 April 2025, which is the share price used to determine award values for LTIP awards to the wider employee population (excluding those based in the US).

The Remuneration Committee reserves the right to adjust payouts up or down before they are released if it believes that the vesting outcome does not reflect underlying financial or non-financial performance or if such other exceptional factors warrant doing so. In making such adjustments, the Committee is guided by the principle of aligning shareholder and management interests.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Omar Abbosh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument,

type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc



ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the

transaction Award of performance-related restricted shares under the Long-Term

Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 394,155 d) Aggregated

information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated price: N/A

Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above e) Date of the transaction 1 May 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sally Johnson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument,

type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc



ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the

transaction Award of performance-related restricted shares under the Long-Term

Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 159,411 d) Aggregated

information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated price: N/A

Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above e) Date of the transaction 1 May 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

