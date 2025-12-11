IBM and Pearson Collaborate to Build New AI-Powered Learning Tools for Organizations and Individuals Worldwide

ARMONK, N.Y. and LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced a global partnership to build new personalized learning products powered by AI for businesses, public organizations, and educational institutions.

Recent research from Pearson found that inefficient career transitions and skills mismatches will cost the US economy $1.1 trillion in lost earnings annually. Employers, educators, and learners need faster, more relevant ways to learn new skills as AI reshapes how people work and learn.

IBM and Pearson aim to address these needs with AI-powered learning tools, built using watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx Governance, which will be available globally. IBM will also help Pearson build a custom AI-powered learning platform - similar to IBM Consulting Advantage - that combines human expertise with AI assistants, agents, and assets. The platform will drive growth with new products and services, while transforming Pearson's operations to enhance workflows, productivity, and data-driven decision-making.

As IBM's primary strategic partner for customer upskilling and workforce transformation, IBM customers and its 270,000 employees will benefit from Pearson's enterprise learning solutions. These include, Credly for digital credentialing, Faethm for strategic workforce planning, and Pearson Professional Assessments, which delivers IBM professional certification exams globally.

In addition, IBM and Pearson will explore the development of tools that will help verify the capabilities of AI agents, ensuring organizations can deploy them with confidence. This combines IBM's expertise in building reliable, responsible AI with Pearson's deep understanding of learning, skills development, and recognized credentials.

"Technology is evolving faster than human skills can keep pace. To close this gap, learning must be embedded seamlessly into the flow of work. When people learn where work happens, it has an immediate impact on productivity and performance," said Omar Abbosh, CEO of Pearson. "Together with IBM, we're building trusted AI-powered learning tools that will help people and organizations adapt, learn, and thrive in a world of constant change."

"Whether you're leading a company or just graduating, everyone needs to build new skills for the AI era," said Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM. "IBM and Pearson are bringing AI-powered education to more organizations to help people learn faster. Together, we're helping companies and their teams adapt to change and succeed, while helping Pearson transform its own internal operations."

This partnership advances Pearson's strategy to build 360-degree relationships with a select group of strategic partners to deliver stronger customer outcomes, drive joint go-to-market initiatives, and enable shared growth.

Statements regarding IBM's and Pearson's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

Media contacts

Pearson

Laura Ewart, laura.ewart@pearson.com [UK]

Sami Miller, sami.miller@pearson.com [US]

IBM

Elizabeth Brophy

AI Communications, IBM Corporate Affairs

elizabeth.brophy@ibm.com

+1 505-379-3476

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843530/Pearson_IBM_Logo.jpg