Pearson Launches Revibe Wearable to Help People Build Focus, Boost Learning in a World of Distractions

Developed by Pearson Clinical Assessment and powered by Samsung, Revibe supports attention and self-regulation through discreet, AI-driven reminders

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of people, especially students, the ability to focus in a world of distractions can be the single greatest barrier to learning. Today, Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, is launching Revibe, an AI-enabled wearable designed to help individuals build skills in focus, attention, and self-regulation.

Revibe tracks on-task behavior, fidgeting, work completion and exercise while providing reminders to stay focused, remember tasks and complete work, which, as part of a healthy lifestyle, may help living well with conditions such as ADHD.

The launch marks Pearson's entry into wearable technology and brings together ambient measurement and personalization. By leveraging AI to translate real-time behavioral data into actionable insights, Pearson has created a wearable that equips professionals and individual users with data-informed pathways to improve focus in the classroom and beyond.

Mission-driven innovation

"Pearson's mission is to help people realize the life they imagine through learning, and that means addressing the real-world obstacles they face," said Clay Richey, managing director for Pearson Clinical Assessment. "Revibe embodies this mission. We're using our expertise in assessment and educational technology to build tools that foster confidence, empower independence, and give people opportunities to realize their full potential."

Revibe was conceived by Rich Brancaccio, a former school psychologist, who is now senior director for Pearson Clinical Assessment and oversees the innovation at Pearson.

"I saw capable students struggle—not because they couldn't learn, but because they couldn't focus in the classroom," said Brancaccio. "I designed Revibe to help children in the moments where they need it most and in a way that doesn't single them out—a powerful and personal tool to help level the playing field for learners. Seeing this vision, now expanded for all ages, powered by Pearson's scale and assessment expertise and Samsung's innovative technology is incredibly rewarding."

Designed for daily life

Revibe is delivered via the Samsung Galaxy Watch7. To the outside world, it is a stylish smartwatch--allowing users to receive support discreetly, without stigma or disruption.

The device delivers silent vibrations and on-screen alerts that encourage users to check in with their attention, helping build metacognitive skills over time. AI-based sensors and proprietary algorithms learn users' unique patterns, collect data on attention, and signal Revibe's personalized vibration reminders and insights into behavior.

The Revibe app offers users, families, educators, and clinicians a user-friendly dashboard that visualizes progress in near real time, which can lead to more customized support in the classroom and elsewhere to help individuals succeed.

Powered by Samsung: Secure and scalable

Samsung joined as Revibe's technology partner early in its development. Today, the Galaxy Watch7—including Samsung's Knox mobile security platform—provides the foundation for Revibe's secure and reliable performance.

"Samsung is committed to developing technology that solves real human challenges," said Cherry Drulis, MBA, BSN, RN, Senior Director, Regulated Industry Samsung. "Our partnership with Pearson aims to empower their end customers by supporting an innovative solution to address attention and focus challenges, enabling them to engage in more informed conversations with their care team. Simultaneously, the integration of robust security features facilitates the protection of sensitive information, offering peace of mind to users."

Pearson Clinical Assessment: A legacy of trust, a leader in ADHD awareness

For more than 70 years, Pearson Clinical Assessment has been a trusted partner for clinical professionals working across education and healthcare settings. Revibe builds on this legacy.

Revibe's launch coincides with ADHD Awareness Month and Pearson's 2025 Virtual ADHD Summit on Oct. 23, where world-renowned ADHD experts, clinicians, and educators who are shaping the field will come together to foster greater awareness for ADHD, discussing the latest research, evidence-based approaches, and strategies to help individuals with ADHD thrive. An estimated 7 million children are living with ADHD in the U.S. alone. Learn more here.

Availability and pricing

Revibe is available for purchase online via a subscription model:

One-Year Subscription: $449 per year

Two-Year Subscription: $399 per year (includes replacement plan)

Volume-based pricing is also available

Currently available in the US and parts of Canada; global rollout to follow

For more information, visit https://www.pearsonassessments.com/campaign/revibe.html.

Related News

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617186/Pearson_Logo.jpg

Media Contact

allison.bazin@pearson.com