Peace Palace awards 2023 Youth Carnegie Peace Prize

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Youth must have a place at the peace table" Kofi Annan once said. Under this premise, the Youth Carnegie Peace Prize was created, to gather examples and role models of how youth can participate, contribute, and promote peace processes. In the fall of 2023, the prize will for the third time be awarded at the Peace Palace, the international icon for "Peace through Law". Young peacebuilders are now invited to apply for the award until 18 August 2023.

Youth Carnegie Peace Prize

Peace Palace

It is precisely the young generation that has a crucial role to play in the field of education and peace. Many young people already are, on a daily basis and with success, working for a better world. For this reason, the Carnegie Foundation – Peace Palace and Youth Peace Initiative have launched a video competition to collect best practices from young peacebuilders and to put the spotlight on them. The Youth Carnegie Peace Prize gives recognition to the work of young peacebuilders in (post-) conflict scenarios and aims to inspire and encourage others to start their own projects. In 2018, the Colombian youth organization BogotArt received the first Youth Carnegie Peace Prize for the project "Letters for Reconciliation". "The Peacebuilding Project", an international volunteer-led youth organization that has initiated various peacebuilding activities, such as the Rohingya Literacy Program, was chosen as the winner of the 2021 Youth Carnegie Peace Prize.

Call for Submissions

The Youth Peace Initiative and the Carnegie Foundation are looking for young peacebuilders who are ready to represent young people and amplify their voices. The two organizations ask young people between the ages of 18 and 29, to record a video and explain how their work or project contributes to peace. By sharing their story with youth around the world, they can inspire others to become active agents of change. The video must be submitted before 18 August 2023 via the website of the Peace Palace: www.peacepalace.org/youthprize.

Award Ceremony in the Peace Palace

The winner of the 2023 Carnegie Youth Peace Prize will be announced in the fall of 2023. In the presence of various guests from international organizations in The Hague, the Youth Prize will be presented to the laureate during a festive ceremony in the Great Hall of Justice of the Peace Palace. Interested people from around the world can watch the ceremony via an online stream.

The Peace Palace

The Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, is the international icon for "Peace through Law" and opened its doors in 1913. Owned and managed by the Carnegie Foundation, the Peace Palace houses the United Nations International Court of Justice, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, The Hague Academy of International Law, and the Peace Palace Library.

Note for editors:

More information: www.peacepalace.org/youthprize.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154483/Carnegie_Foundation_Peace_Palace.jpg

SOURCE Carnegie Foundation - Peace Palace