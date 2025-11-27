Americas Youth Advocacy Team receives 2025 Youth Carnegie Peace Prize

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 December 2025, the Americas Youth Advocacy Team will be honored with the Youth Carnegie Peace Prize at the Peace Palace in The Hague. The organization is being recognized for its innovative approach to making peacebuilding accessible, connecting young peacebuilders across the Americas, and actively engaging policymakers to advance youth participation in peace processes.

The Laureate

The Americas Youth Advocacy Team (Am-YAT), established in May 2024 under the umbrella of the United Network of Young Peacebuilders (UNOY), is a dynamic network uniting 25 young peacebuilders from 16 youth-led organizations across the Americas. Its mission is to strengthen youth-led advocacy and advance the implementation of international and regional Youth, Peace and Security frameworks through research, workshops, campaigns, and grassroots initiatives.

In April 2025, Am-YAT launched its flagship report, Catalyst for Change, an evidence-based publication that addresses critical gaps in youth and peace research and offers practical tools for stakeholders to support youth participation in peacebuilding. The report focuses on three key themes: youth involvement in conflict resolution, advocacy for human and environmental rights, and unity in diversity. It showcases inspiring grassroots initiatives and provides actionable recommendations for policymakers. By promoting intersectional cooperation, investing in education, and fostering cross-cultural dialogue, Catalyst for Change charts a roadmap for countering polarization and advancing sustainable peace.

The Jury's Statement

The jury of the Youth Carnegie Peace Prize explains: "Working for peace can sometimes feel abstract, and analyzing numbers and statistics can seem like a dry subject. The young people of Americas Youth Advocacy Team know how to bring ideas and numbers to life in everyday experiences: They fill gaps in existing research on Youth, Peace and Security, make it accessible to a broad audience and actively seek dialogue with policymakers - all while connecting young peacebuilders across North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Am-YAT and its report serve as a strategic tool for advocating youth involvement, mobilizing investment in youth-led peace initiatives, and fostering a strong sense of empowerment."

Youth Carnegie Peace Prize

The Carnegie Foundation, owner and manager of the Peace Palace, together with the Youth Peace Initiative, awards the Youth Carnegie Peace Prize every two years to showcase outstanding best practices by young individuals and youth-led organizations. The prize shines a spotlight on innovative peacebuilding efforts and aims to inspire others to launch their own initiatives. In 2023, the international youth movement World's Youth for Climate Justice won the Prize for its dedicated efforts in fighting climate change by means of international law and for advocating climate justice.

Award Ceremony

The Youth Carnegie Peace Prize will be formally presented to the Americas Youth Advocacy Team on Friday, 12 December 2025. The award ceremony will be held in the Auditorium of the Peace Palace and will be streamed live online. Program details are available on the Peace Palace's website.

