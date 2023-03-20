Peace One Day Announces Program for Anti-Racism Live; Actors, Activists, Artists, and Leaders Join Daylong Streaming Event to Urge Global Action Against Discrimination

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace One Day today announced participants in this year's Anti-Racism Live on 21st March 2023. Timed to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the event will host discussions and special interviews on a broad range of topics related to anti-racism, which draw together views from anti-racism activists, leaders, actors, and artists from around the world. Through these dialogues, Anti-Racism Live aims to make a compelling case for a coordinated and global movement against discrimination, setting out action points to help individuals and organisations support change at all levels.

Dimash Qudaibergen, Singer, Songwriter, and Multi-Instrumentalist said: "I am delighted to be working together with Peace One Day and to support them in raising further awareness of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. This is an important day in the global calendar, and I applaud Peace One Day for their efforts to inform, inspire and engage individuals on our journey towards a world free of racism and discrimination."

Jeremy Gilley, Anti-Racism Live Producer and Director said: "I am inspired and honoured to be producing and directing Anti-Racism Live on 21 March, to raise further awareness of, and manifest action on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. There will be no peace if there's no justice, equality diversity and inclusion. Anti-Racism Live is an opportunity to inform, inspire and engage individuals on the journey towards the elimination of racial discrimination."

Confirmed participants in Anti-Racism Live include: Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO; Dr Bernice A. King, the CEO of the King Centre; Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; La June Montgomery Tabron, CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Lawyer, Political and Women's Activist; Dia Mirza, Actor, Producer, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and UN Secretary-General Advocate for SDGs; Anna Wafula Strike MBE, Paralympian; Richard Lui, Anchor and Journalist, MSNBC/ NBC News; Troy Townsend, Director of Kick It Out; Stacey Tank, Chief Transformation Officer at Heineken; Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Actor and Activist; Sanda Ojiambo, Executive Director and CEO of the UN Global Compact; NK | Nastya Kamenskykh, Ukranian Singer; Shirit Gal Kedar, Freelance Journalist; Keith Mabbut, CEO, the Street Soccer Foundation; Sacha Parkinson, Actor; Sir Mark Rylance, Actor & Peace One Day Ambassador; Waqas Ahmed, Chair and Global Advisory Group, Earth 300; Kwame Reed, Spoken Word Artist; Morenike Onajobi, HR Business Partner, Company Secretary, Board Member and Actor; Kashif Siddiqi, Football Diplomat & Founder of Football for Peace; Innoss'B, Rapper and Singer; Dimash Qudaibergen, Singer, Songwriter and Multi-Instrumentalist; Kiran + Nivi, Artists; Stacie Henderson, Chief Marketing Officer, Americas at TOD'S Group; Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Activist, Educator and Writer; Oleksii Potapenko, Ukrainian Producer, Singer and the most titled songwriter in Ukraine; Myisha T. Hill, Social Entrepreneur & Anti-Oppression Educator

Anti-Racism Live 2023 is sponsored by the HEINEKEN Company. Peace One Day partners include: Kofi Annan Foundation; The Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just, and Inclusive Societies; the UN SDG Action Campaign; For more information on our sponsors and partners visit: https://peaceoneday.org/Main/Events?p=Anti-RacismLive2023

Anti-Racism Live 21 March 2023 is available to watch at https://www.peaceoneday.org/Main/ and @PeaceOneDay on Twitter.

ABOUT PEACE ONE DAY

Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley founded Peace One Day in 1999 to establish an annual Peace Day with a fixed calendar date and document the process. In 2001 Peace One Day's efforts were rewarded when the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence on the UN International Day of Peace, fixed in the calendar as 21 September – Peace Day. Peace One Day's overarching objective is to ensure that people are aware of the day and engage all sectors of society in the day's peaceful observance and celebration.

As well as leading a number of high-profile Peace Day campaigns in sport, education, the environment, and within the corporate sector, Peace One Day has produced 14 major broadcast celebrations, including performances by Sir Elton John, Akon, Annie Lennox, Lenny Kravitz, Youssou N'Dour, Yusuf Islam, Peter Gabriel, Patti Smith, Bryan Adams, John Legend, Dave Stewart, Jimmy Cliff and many others.

