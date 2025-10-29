Payslip Unveils PayrunIQ to Deliver Faster Insights and 99% Less Manual Work

Launched at its Annual Customer Council alongside industry giants including, Just Eat and Delivery Hero, the new AI Tool is part of the Payslip Alpha Suite

WESTPORT, Ireland, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payslip has launched PayrunIQ, a new AI tool within its Payslip Alpha suite that helps global payroll teams, including Cloudera, Just Eat, Delivery Hero, Mango and EQT to query their payrun data using natural language, uncover anomalies, and generate insights 60x faster, achieving a 99% reduction in manual analysis and saves approximately six hours per analyst each month.

Payslip Alpha (PRNewsfoto/Payslip)

Launched as the company reaches 1.5 million payslips processed annually worldwide, PayrunIQ represents a big leap forward in payroll intelligence. These insights radically improve decision-making and lead to faster error resolution, particularly during time-sensitive payroll operations - representing a major leap forward in payroll intelligence.

Following the recent debut of Payslip Alpha, which has already generated strong interest across the payroll tech space, PayrunIQ continues Payslip's commitment to practical, ethical, and impactful AI. With Payrun IQ, payroll data becomes effortlessly intelligent; it uses AI to read and analyze each payrun, turning complex datasets into meaningful insights through an intuitive chat experience.

Payslip's continued growth highlights the rising strategic importance of global payroll operations. Each year, approximately €5 billion in employee salaries are processed through the Payslip platform, spanning 190+ countries. With the launch of Payslip Alpha and the expansion of its automation capabilities, the platform has become increasingly essential for multinational employers who demand accuracy, scalability, and control.

" We're fully invested in AI and the revolutionary impact it's having on payroll operations," said Fidelma McGuirk, Payslip's CEO & Founder. "At Payslip, AI isn't an add-on- it's central to how we help global payroll teams achieve accuracy, control, and speed at scale. This represents our next leap forward, turning complex payrun data into clear, actionable intelligence."

The unveiling of PayrunIQ took place during Payslip's 2025 Customer Council, the company's largest to date. Held on October 15–16 at The K Club, Ireland, this exclusive event brought together global payroll leaders to discuss new innovations, digital transformation, and what payroll teams can expect in 2026.

The theme of this year's Customer Council was Control. Connect. Transform., reflecting the evolution of the Payslip platform alongside the broader digital transformation reshaping payroll worldwide. The two-day event featured strategic discussions, peer networking, collaborative product workshops, and deep dives into the future of payroll tech.

" Our customers from major enterprises globally are experiencing first-hand how AI can simplify complexity and drive real transformation," McGuirk added. "The new Payslip Alpha features automate repetitive analysis, highlight potential issues before they become problems, and empower teams to make more confident, data-driven decisions. It's AI designed to make payroll more efficient and less labor-intensive."

About Payslip

Payslip delivers payroll control, automation and AI for multinational organizations. Purpose-built to simplify and automate global payroll operations, Payslip connects payroll with HR systems and vendor networks into a single, AI-powered platform that delivers visibility, control, and scalability. With standardized data models, deep integrations, and a flexible vendor-agnostic approach, Payslip helps enterprises reduce complexity, enhance compliance, and unlock strategic value from payroll operations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563359/Payslip_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764671/8Payslip_Alpha_Dark_288x_Logo.jpg