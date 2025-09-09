Payslip Launches "Payslip Alpha": The First AI Product Suite for Global Payroll

New Product Suite to transform how payroll is run with savings of 92% for global enterprises

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payslip, the Global Payroll Control Platform trusted by multinational companies to standardize, automate, and scale payroll operations, today unveiled "Payslip Alpha", a suite of transformative AI features that redefine what's possible in global payroll technology.

The launch of Payslip Alpha follows five years of sustained investment and development in AI. Payslip has led the industry in data standardization and centralization from day one, laying the foundation for Payslip Alpha to deliver automation without compromising accuracy, auditability, or security. Unlike general purpose AI models, Payslip Alpha delivers secure, accurate and payroll specific AI applications designed to support, not replace payroll professionals. Payslip's customers, including Cloudera, EQT and Booking.com, will now have access to Payslip Alpha features. Early adopters are already reporting significant optimizations in payroll operations with operational efficiency gains by up to 92% across all Payslip Alpha features.

Built on Payslip's core architecture of centralized and harmonized data, Payslip Alpha transforms how payroll is run. Unlike broad LLM models that are prone to hallucinations or inconsistency, Payslip Alpha focuses on clearly defined payroll use cases; every feature has been vetted, tested, and built with the goal of supporting, not replacing, payroll professionals. AI is primed to transform payroll, but only in organizations that already have solved their data challenges and are supported by industry expertise. Without that foundation, the technology can't deliver real value and impact.

Three Core Pillars of Payslip Alpha

Alpha Assist : Provides smart, task-focused tools that boost operational efficiency, particularly when mapping or categorizing pay elements, and free up teams to focus on high-impact, strategic work.

: Provides smart, task-focused tools that boost operational efficiency, particularly when mapping or categorizing pay elements, and free up teams to focus on high-impact, strategic work. Alpha Agent : Automates time-consuming processes like running validation reports and supports faster, more accurate payroll execution.

: Automates time-consuming processes like running validation reports and supports faster, more accurate payroll execution. Alpha Intelligence: Analyzes payroll data in real time, detecting anomalies and surfacing insights that may otherwise go unnoticed.

"For the last decade, we have been laying the groundwork for AI," said Fidelma McGuirk, Founder and CEO of Payslip. "We've been working with our customers to help them standardize their payroll data and harmonize it into a reliable, structured and useful format. With Payslip Alpha, that foundation now powers secure, practical AI that delivers tangible impact across every aspect of the payroll cycle. We've already seen that one specific Payslip Alpha feature has made previously time-consuming manual tasks 70% faster. This is AI with a purpose, deeply grounded in years of platform development and domain expertise, designed to empower payroll professionals."

Payslip Alpha has been developed with full transparency and accountability in mind. Payroll teams remain at the center of operations with complete control and oversight. The AI features are designed to enhance their capabilities and capacity, unlocking more time for payroll professionals to focus on strategic work. For Payslip customers, this means they can choose to enable or disable any Payslip Alpha feature in line with their internal AI policies.

About Payslip

Payslip delivers control, automation, integration and AI technology for the payroll industry. Payslip's Global Payroll Control Platform gives multinational organizations real-time visibility and control over payroll operations. Payslip Alpha, the AI suite for global payroll, is transforming how payroll is run.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764671/8Payslip_Alpha_Dark_288x_Logo.jpg