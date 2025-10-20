Patient Safety and Risk Software Market worth $2.99 billion by 2030 with 11.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Patient Safety and Risk Management Solutions Market, valued at US$1.58 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.99 billion by the end of the period. Patient safety and risk software in healthcare encompasses systematic approaches to identifying, assessing, and mitigating potential harms to patients during medical care, such as medication errors, surgical complications, hospital-acquired infections, and diagnostic inaccuracies, while fostering a culture of continuous improvement and accountability among providers. This market is driven by the alarming prevalence of preventable adverse events, estimated to cause hundreds of thousands of deaths annually worldwide. This requires enhanced protocols and technologies such as AI-driven analytics and integrated electronic health records to predict and prevent risks.

By function, Risk & safety management solutions hold the largest share due to their central role in incident reporting, adverse event tracking, and proactive risk mitigation for hospitals and healthcare systems. These platforms are widely adopted as they address the most critical patient safety workflows, support regulatory compliance, and serve as foundational tools for quality assurance in clinical environments. This results in risk & safety management dominating market adoption compared to other segments such as clinical safety controls or financial/legal risk handling.

By end user, Healthcare providers hold the largest share in the patient safety and risk software market, as hospitals, clinics, and other care delivery organizations are required to manage the highest volume of patient safety events, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation activities. The need for robust incident reporting, workflow automation, and quality assurance makes these solutions integral to daily hospital operations, driving widespread adoption among healthcare providers compared to other end users like pharma, payers, or MedTech firms. This leadership position is expected to remain as digital transformation accelerates and healthcare organizations continue to prioritize error prevention, transparency, and continuous improvement in patient safety practices.

By geography, in 2024, North America dominated the patient safety and risk software market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory requirements, and high adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions in the region. The presence of major healthcare providers, technology innovators, and supportive government initiatives focused on patient safety and quality improvement further propels market growth in North America. Additionally, substantial healthcare expenditure and a growing emphasis on reducing medical errors contribute to the region's market leadership position, making it the largest and most mature market for patient safety software solutions globally.

The key players functioning in the patient safety and risk software market include Riskonnect, Inc. (US), Origami Risk LLC (US), RLDatix (US), Health Catalyst, Inc. (US), symplr (US), Clarity Group, Inc. (US), Performance Health Partners (US), MorCare, LLC (US), RiskQual Technologies, Inc. (US), Prista Corporation (US), IQVIA Inc. (US), Inovalon (US), NAVEX Global, Inc. (US), Censinet (US), American Data Network (US), Arventa Pty Ltd (Australia), ComplianceQuest (US), Radar Healthcare Inc (UK), Pascal Metrics Inc. (US), and SafeQual Health (US).

Riskonnect, Inc. (US):

Riskonnect, Inc. is a global provider of integrated risk management (IRM) and patient safety solutions, offering cloud-based platforms that help organizations proactively identify, manage, and mitigate risks across clinical, operational, and enterprise domains. The company focuses on transforming how healthcare providers, payers, and enterprises manage patient safety and compliance by delivering end-to-end visibility, automation, and analytics. Through its healthcare-focused risk management division, Riskonnect provides advanced patient safety and incident reporting tools that enable hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and healthcare systems to capture adverse events, conduct root cause analysis, manage claims, and streamline compliance workflows.

Origami Risk LLC provides cloud-based risk, safety, compliance, and insurance management solutions. The company delivers a highly configurable software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that streamlines workflows, improves data accuracy, and supports enterprise-wide risk management. The platform includes modules for incident reporting, claims administration, policy management, underwriting, employee health and safety, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and exposure tracking. It integrates seamlessly with external systems such as HR, ERP, and EHS platforms, enabling organizations to unify processes across the value chain.

RLDatix (US)

RLDatix is a global provider of governance, risk, compliance (GRC), and workforce management solutions tailored to the healthcare sector. Its portfolio integrates patient safety, risk management, compliance, credentialing, and workforce scheduling into a unified ecosystem, helping healthcare organizations build safer, more resilient operations. The company's platforms enable incident reporting, root cause analysis, policy management, accreditation readiness, and staffing optimization, ensuring regulatory compliance while improving clinical and operational outcomes.

