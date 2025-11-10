Patient Monitoring Devices Market to be Worth $118.21 Billion by 2033 at CAGR of 10.21% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patient monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 118.21 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 10.21% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This expansion is fundamentally driven by the increasing need to measure and display vital biometric data. This demand stems from three primary factors: the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which require continuous monitoring; and the rapid adoption of telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) programs, which are increasing due to pressures from healthcare costs and staffing shortages, and which reflect strong clinician confidence in connected devices for managing patient care.

Technological advancements in miniaturization, battery life, and wireless connectivity are significant market drivers, enabling continuous and proactive management of chronic diseases. Innovations like the FDA-cleared Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, which offers improved accuracy and longer wear time, and the Medtronic LINQ II insertable cardiac monitor with real-time Bluetooth data transmission, showcase how enhanced device design is boosting remote monitoring capabilities. Despite this positive growth outlook, challenges such as data security and reimbursement gaps for certain remote services must still be addressed.

Innovation is a key driver, accelerating with advancements in AI-enabled analytics, cellular connectivity, and device interoperability, pushing companies toward smart, patient-friendly solutions that offer continuous, reliable data and predictive insights for proactive care models. A notable example is Roche's July 2024 CE mark approval for its Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM, a continuous glucose monitoring system integrating AI algorithms to predict hypoglycemia up to 30 minutes in advance, representing a significant technological leap in chronic disease management.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the cardiac monitoring devices segment held the largest market share of 14.98% in 2024, driven by the high global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the resulting demand for continuous monitoring. Technological advancements, such as AI-enabled arrhythmia detection, wireless ECG patches, and integrated systems, also fuel increased adoption.

The hospital segment led the market due to the rising number of patient admissions (injuries, chronic illnesses) and the high need for accurate, timely disease detection. Hospitals widely use multiparameter patient monitors to track vital signs in wards and ICUs.

The North American market is dominant due to rising chronic illness, an aging population, and remote care adoption. Growth is driven by high demand and the use of advanced, user-friendly technology.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient monitoring devices market based on product, end use, and region:

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

ECG Devices



Implantable Loop Recorders



Event Monitors



Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors



Smart/Wearable ECG Monitors

Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices

Low-acuity Monitoring Devices



Mid-acuity Monitoring Devices



High-acuity Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximeters



Spirometers



Capnographs



Peak Flow Meters

Temperature Monitoring Devices

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices



Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices



Wearable Continuous Monitoring Devices



Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices



Smart Temperature Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic Monitors



Blood Pressure Monitors



Disposables

Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices



Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Electroencephalograph Machines



Electromyography Machines



Cerebral Oximeters



Intracranial Pressure Monitors



Magnetoencephalograph Machines



Transcranial Doppler Machines

Wearable Drug Delivery Systems

Weight Monitoring Devices

Digital



Analog

Other Patient Monitoring Devices

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Bosch

Biotronik

Welch Allyn

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

MASIMO CORPORATION

Smiths Medical

OMRON Corporation

Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Natus Medical

