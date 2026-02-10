Partner Ignite Unifies The Channel Company's Agency Services As a New Expert-Led, AI-Powered Partner Marketing Brand

The Channel Company brings together PartnerDemand Services, Audienz, bChannels, and Lauchlan into a unified organization built for speed, scale, and coordination across modern partner ecosystems

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Channel Company today unveiled Partner Ignite, a unified partner marketing brand that brings its agency services together under a single integrated operating model for technology vendors, distributors, and solution providers.

As technology innovation accelerates and partner ecosystems grow more complex, go-to-market teams face increasing pressure to move faster, coordinate across more stakeholders, and deliver consistent performance across regions and markets. These demands require a marketing model built for speed, alignment, and continuous optimization, including capabilities legacy agency structures were not designed to provide at scale.

Formerly known collectively as Agency Services from The Channel Company, the group has long supported technology vendors, solution providers, and distributors with strategy, creative execution, and partner program activation. Partner Ignite builds on that foundation, uniting these capabilities under one team that runs on AI infrastructure designed for how partner marketing works today.

Partner Ignite brings together decades of channel expertise, a modern AI‑driven operating foundation, and a clear focus on helping technology companies accelerate partner success with greater speed, insight, and consistency.

"As partner ecosystems grow more complex, vendors and solution providers need a marketing model designed for today, not one built for a previous era of the channel," said Matthew Yorke, CEO of The Channel Company. "By bringing together the strengths of PartnerDemand Services, Audienz, bChannels, and Lauchlan into a single, cohesive organization, we've created a modern partner marketing engine. Partner Ignite delivers what the ecosystem now requires: scale, expertise, and predictable performance."

Partner Ignite spans the full spectrum of partner marketing services, from strategy and narrative development to creative production, program execution, and performance optimization. Senior channel experts lead the organization, while an integrated AI foundation accelerates planning, insight, and execution across global partner ecosystems.

"We unified these capabilities to deliver something greater than the sum of their parts," said Jade Surrette, President of Partner Ignite. "By embedding AI into every stage of how we plan, create, execute, and optimize, we help vendors and partners activate programs faster, gain earlier visibility into performance, and execute more consistently, while keeping human expertise and strategic direction at the center."

This brand evolution reinforces The Channel Company's broader commitment to supporting technology ecosystems through marketing services, communities, media, events, consulting, research, and enablement solutions.

About Partner Ignite

Partner Ignite delivers expert‑led, AI‑powered partner marketing services within The Channel Company. Built from the unification of PartnerDemand Services, Audienz, bChannels, and Lauchlan, Partner Ignite serves as the company's dedicated marketing services organization. The team embeds AI as core infrastructure to help technology vendors and solution providers grow through stronger partnerships. Backed by more than 50 years of channel expertise, Partner Ignite delivers strategy, creative development, demand generation, project execution, enablement, and performance optimization — scaling insight and execution while keeping human ingenuity at the center.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $4.8 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45+ private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

