Christian Drake Appointed to Global Chief Revenue Officer at The Channel Company

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Channel Company, a leading global provider of news, insights, strategy, events and marketing services for the technology industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Christian Drake as Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

In this expanded leadership role, Drake will oversee The Channel Company's worldwide revenue strategy and build on his successes driving international growth and delivering customer-centric commercial strategies.

Christian Drake, Global Chief Revenue Officer, The Channel Company

Since joining The Channel Company in January 2025 as International CRO, Drake spearheaded the company's expansion across EMEA and Asia, and launched commercial offerings in Australia and New Zealand. His leadership will be instrumental as The Channel Company continues to scale and modernize global operations and sharpen worldwide go-to-market strategies and execution.

"Christian's appointment marks a pivotal moment for The Channel Company as a trusted catalyst for growth in the global technology industry," said Matt Yorke, CEO of The Channel Company. "His strategic vision, customer obsession and expertise building high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our mission to connect tech decision-makers with the insights and solutions that shape global success."

Before joining The Channel Company, Drake served as Managing Director for Western Europe and Nordics at Foundry (part of IDG, Inc.). During his 14 years at IDG Global Solutions, he built and managed the company's highest-revenue international team and led global integrated programs for clients including Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, Adobe, and Dell.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $4.8 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45+ private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

