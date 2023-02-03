Particle Counters Market to Reach $936.8 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in use of particle counters across a wide array of industries such as automotive, healthcare, and food & beverage drives the growth of the global particle counters market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Particle Counters Market by Type (Airborne Particle Counters, Liquid Particle Counters, Others), by Modularity (Benchtop, Portable, Handheld), by Technology (Online Particle Counters, Offline Particle Counters), by Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Drinking Water Contamination Monitoring, Aerosol Monitoring and Research, Indoor Air Quality Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, Chemical Contamination Monitoring, Other Applications (HVAC, Duck Leakage, etc)), by Industry Vertical (Life Sciences and Medical Device Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Others (Research Centres, Universities, )): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global particle counters industry generated $365.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $936.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.



Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Rise in use of particle counters across a wide array of industries such as automotive, healthcare, and food & beverage drives the growth of the global particle counters market. On the other hand, high price of instruments and soaring implementation costs impede the growth to some extent. However, extensive research & development by the key players have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The major impact on end-use industries by the Covid-19 outbreak made the particle counters-producing companies pull up their operations, which affected the market growth significantly.

However, as the global situation started getting back on track, the market for particle counters also recovered at a quick pace.

The Portable Segment held the Major Share in 2021-

By modularity, the portable segment held nearly half of the global particle counters market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is because portable particle counters are easy to transport and handle.

The Cleanroom Monitoring Segment to Rule the Roost-

By application, the cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the major share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global particle counters market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.6% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that particle counters are utilized by cleanroom personnel to maintain room hygiene and immediately detect potential particle contamination sources.

The Life Science and Medical Device Industry Segment to Maintain its Dominance During the Forecast Period-

By industry vertical, the life science and medical device industry segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, generating around two-fifths of the global particle counters market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the fact that life science & medical device manufacturers are required to adhere to numerous rules and regulations regarding the storage, testing, and production of their products.

North America Garnered the Highest Share in 2021-

By region, North America garnered nearly two-fifths of the global particle counters market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. This is because the United States has the world's largest pharmaceutical market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Market Players-

RION Co. Ltd.

PAMAS

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

TSI

Beckman Coulter

Climet Instruments Company

Met One Instruments

Particle Plus

Chemtrac

Particle Measuring Systems

The report analyzes these key players in the global particle counters market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Particle Counters market analysis and Particle Counters market outlook from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Particle Counters market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the digital film cameras market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital cinema cameras market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Particle Counters Market Key Segments:

Type

Airborne Particle Counters

Liquid Particle Counters

Others

Modularity

Benchtop

Portable

Handheld

Technology

Online Particle Counters

Offline Particle Counters

Application

Other Applications (HVAC, Duck Leakage,etc)

Cleanroom Monitoring

Drinking Water Contamination Monitoring

Aerosol Monitoring and Research

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Contamination Monitoring of Liquids

Chemical Contamination Monitoring

Industry Vertical

Life Sciences and Medical Device Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Others (Research Centres, Universities, )

SOURCE Allied Market Research