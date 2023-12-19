PARK-SOLAR named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its "20 most Innovative Companies to Watch 2023" list

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuttgart based PARK-SOLAR provides sustainable hubs, offering shade and clean energy, as well as solar facades and retrofits for a greener, more efficient future. Its groundbreaking work has now led to the company being named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its 2023 list of "20 most Innovative Companies to Watch". The list is a celebration of trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Encompassing healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy, and more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included in the list demonstrate a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

In response to Germany's dynamic legislative landscape promoting renewable energy, PARK-SOLAR has emerged as a beacon of innovation, reshaping how solar power is harnessed. The company was established in March 2022 by Jassen Mihaylov's, who had a vision to contribute to the country's ambitious energy transition goals whilst addressing evolving regulations. A critical focus on lightweight structures has now propelled the PARK SOLAR team to pioneer affordable and elegant solutions for businesses eager to participate in the green revolution across Europe.

At the heart of PARK-SOLAR's offerings lies the ingenious concept of repurposing already sealed surfaces, such as commercial building roofing, to generate clean energy. This dual-purpose approach not only provides shade and rain protection for parked vehicles but also produces CO2-free electricity. It's a win-win situation for businesses, enabling them to align with the energy transition without compromising their budget.

PARK-SOLAR's standout feature is its lightweight construction, drawing inspiration from the engineering marvels of suspension bridges. This approach ensures not only efficiency but also affordability, requiring only a fraction of the contact area and construction volume compared to conventional systems and significantly reducing the use of raw materials.

Expanding beyond parking areas, PARK-SOLAR has now intrdoduced solar facades to its offering, extending its innovation to existing buildings.

