Paramount Pictures' "TOP GUN: MAVERICK" Soars into the Immersive 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Theaters.

"TOP GUN: MAVERICK" Will Have the Most ScreenX Content Ever of Any Feature Film With 56 minutes of Exclusive Imagery in the Visually Stunning ScreenX Format.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun: Maverick" will debut in the visually immersive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters worldwide starting May 27. In the U.S., fans will have a chance to see "Top Gun: Maverick" at select ScreenX locations early on Tuesday, May 24 at 7PM.

As Maverick takes to the skies, fans will witness 56 minutes of exclusive ScreenX imagery – the most ScreenX content ever to be produced for a ScreenX feature film.

ScreenXʼs peripheral 3-screen design allows audiences to take in majestic views, feel the rush of flying and puts them right in the middle of the climatic jet fighting scenes with Maverick and his crew. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with "Top Gun: Maverick" Director Joe Kosinski and Paramount Pictures to ensure the highest quality presentation of the film and selected key scenes and exclusive imagery for the ScreenX version. "Top Gun: Maverick" will be available on more than 372 ScreenX screens worldwide and 71 screens in North America with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B Theatres, Cinepolis and CGV Cinemas.

"Thirty years after the original, Paramount Pictures once again takes the daring adventures of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell to new heights. We would like to thank Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski and everyone at Paramount Pictures for their collaboration and visionary input to make the ScreenX experience a truly unique and exclusive moviegoing experience," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

"We are thrilled to invite audiences to take flight and watch "Top Gun: Maverick" in ScreenX." said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "Our immersive premium film format is a great match for this film and will provide one of the most unique ways to experience "Top Gun: Maverick" that can't be replicated anywhere else."

About "Top Gun: Maverick"

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX draws you into the story on the main screen and immerses you in a virtual reality like setting with cinema quality resolution. To date, there are over 372 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 776 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 41 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

