CJ 4DPLEX and Showtime Group Unveil Cutting-Edge ULTRA 4DX and SCREENX Theaters at Taiwan’s Flagship Taipei Dome

CJ4DPLEX Continues Unprecedented Growth across Asia with 655 Premium Auditoriums

Taipei Dome will house two ULTRA 4DX and two SCREENX Theaters, Opening October 29th

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , a worldwide leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Showtime Cinemas, part of the Showtime Group and the second largest exhibitor in Taiwan, today unveiled their new flagship location at Taipei Dome featuring two state-of-the-art, 270-degree panoramic SCREENX auditoriums and two ULTRA 4DX auditoriums, CJ 4DPLEX's super premium multisensory cinema experience.

The new Taipei Dome flagship represents a major milestone in the expanded partnership between CJ 4DPLEX and Showtime Group, showcasing the first-ever installation equipped with both SCREENX and ULTRA 4DX at this scale under one roof in Taiwan. Situated within the city's premier cultural and entertainment hub, the cinema complex features 14 auditoriums with 1,750 seats, offering moviegoers unparalleled amenities surrounded by vibrant retail, dining, and hospitality facilities.

"By partnering with CJ 4DPLEX to expand premium format offerings in Taiwan, we are defining a new era of moviegoing and reaffirming our dedication to innovation and world-class experiences for audiences throughout Asia," said Willy Liao, General Manager, Showtime Group.

"We are thrilled to collaborate once again with Showtime Group, one of Taiwan's leading and most forward-thinking exhibitors, on this landmark project," said Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "The launch at Taipei Dome represents a major milestone for both companies – a flagship destination that showcases the full strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering world-class, next-generation cinema experiences."

"As one of the most prominent entertainment destinations in Asia, Taipei Dome provides the perfect stage for this groundbreaking launch," said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. "This marks the first-ever deployment of dual ULTRA 4DX and SCREENX super-premium theaters under one roof – a major milestone for our partnership with Showtime and a defining moment for the Taiwanese cinema industry."

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema that enhances the traditional movie-going experience by seamlessly extending the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium. This revolutionary approach offers viewers a captivating 270-degree panoramic viewing adventure.

ULTRA 4DX is the powerful combination of CJ 4DPLEX's super premium immersive theater technologies, merging the 270-degree panoramic SCREENX and the multisensory 4DX formats into one auditorium – creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers.

The launch of the Taipei Dome flagship coincides with the release of G-Dragon: Übermensch, the highly anticipated concert film showcasing the K-pop superstar's first world tour in eight years. Every defining moment of his legacy comes vividly to life on the big screen—from anthems like "Crooked", "Power", and "Heartbreaker" to an all-star guest lineup featuring Taeyang, Daesung, CL, and more. The all-encompassing SCREENX experience brings fans closer than ever to the icon of a generation.

About Showtime Group

Showtime Group owns shopping malls, cinemas and Resorts. Among them, Showtime Cinemas is committed to building high-quality cinemas. It currently has 16 locations and 175 screens in Taiwan, with a seating capacity of 19,464, and ranks No. 2 in the market, and continues to grow. There will be 9 SCREENX, 4 ULTRA 4DX and a 4DX, total 14 premium format auditoriums by the end of 2025. Visit www.showtimes.com.tw for more information.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a proud subsidiary of CJ Group, Korea's leading lifestyle and culture company. Headquartered in Sangam, Seoul, we design and develop immersive cinema technologies that inspire audiences worldwide. Guided by creativity, technology, and cultural vision, we are committed to redefining the future of cinema starting right here in Korea.

CJ 4DPLEX is redefining the moviegoing experience across many countries worldwide, working with the world's top exhibitors to deliver SCREENX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX to audiences everywhere. From the United States to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, our global presence keeps growing driven by our mission to make immersive storytelling the standard in cinema. Innovation drives us to connect people beyond language and borders through shared experiences.

About SCREENX

SCREENX is the world's most immersive platform, breaking free from the boundaries of a single screen to place audiences at the heart of the story.

With visuals flowing seamlessly across the walls, SCREENX connects film and space, creating moments of true natural immersion. Every sequence is curated to reflect the director's vision, turning each film into a journey only SCREENX can deliver.

About 4DX

4DX provides the best synesthetic viewing experience that connects the audience with movies through its state-of-the art motion-seats and 21 environmental effects that include water, wind and scents. The 4DX theater is a special theater where you can feel various environmental effects such as wind, light, fog, fragrance, and vibration, as well as motion chairs that move according to the scene of the movie. Audiences can feel a new level of 4DX effect that maximizes vividness in each scene beyond simply watching movies with limitations of existing video and sound.

About ULTRA 4DX

ULTRA 4DX is a powerful combination of the "first" and "best" of our premium immersive theatre technology, SCREENX and 4DX in one auditorium. ULTRA 4DX provides the ultimate cinema experience which is a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers.

CJ 4DPLEX can be found at www.cj4dplex.com.

