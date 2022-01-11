PAPUA NEW GUINEA USING AIREON DATA FOR REDUCED SEPARATION

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea and MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilizing Aireon LLC's (Aireon) space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data services, Papua New Guinea's National Air Navigation Services Provider (ANSP), NiuSky Pacific Limited (NSPL), is achieving unparalleled operational efficiencies for its airspace through reduced surveillance-based separation standards.

NSPL, which has been operational with Aireon data since 2020, is now using space-based ADS-B in the application of a surveillance-based separation standard of 20 nautical miles (NM), which has facilitated the application of flexible routing throughout the airspace and the application of less-restrictive separation.

Aireon's space-based ADS-B services are particularly critical for the Papua New Guinea airspace, due to the mixed antenna equipage of the diverse aircraft fleet operating in the area and the challenging terrain and weather in the region. Space-based ADS-B is helping NSPL achieve greater safety standards and operational excellence through improved situational awareness, safety, and separation of traffic in the airspace.

"The application of the 20NM separation standard is having an extremely positive impact on our operational efficiency, even amid the relatively low, COVID-related traffic numbers. As traffic continues to rebound in the region, I am looking forward to even more benefits that can be achieved based on the Aireon data," said Captain Ted Pakii, CEO of NSPL.

"NSPL has been on the forefront of adoption of space-based ADS-B in the APAC region, and they have been a wonderful partner, demonstrating the outstanding operational benefits that can be achieved with Aireon data," said Don Thoma, CEO of Aireon.

About NiuSky Pacific Limited

NiuSky Pacific Limited is a State Aviation Enterprise (SAE) that was registered as a company in 2007 but started its operation in April 2008. Its primary business is to provide Air Navigation Services to the domestic and international air operators who use PNG airspace, with the vision to be a leading Air Navigation Service Provider within the region and beyond. https://www.niuskypacific.com.pg/.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

