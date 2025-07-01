Pan-African Progressive Front opens headquarters in Accra

The Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF) has chalked up a significant milestone with the official inauguration of its headquarters in Accra, marking what the organisers describe as a turning point in the ongoing struggle for African unity and self-determination.

ACCRA, Ghana, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic launch on Monday, June 30, 2025 drew a strong presence of dignitaries, activists, intellectuals and cultural figures to celebrate a movement grounded in the legacy of Pan-Africanism and committed to shaping Africa's future.

Speaking at the ceremony, a former presidential advisor and member of the PPF International Organising Committee, Dr Eric George Alexander Don-Arthur, described the memorable opening of the PPF headquarters as a monumental step forward for the Pan-African cause.

He expressed pride in Ghana's role as the host of the new secretariat and called it a timely boost to the continent's collective ambitions.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our journey toward promoting Pan-Africanism, unity and progress across the length and breadth of our continent. We are reminded of the rich history and legacy of Pan-Africanism. From the early pioneers who fought for independence and self-determination to the modern-day champions of African unity, we stand on the shoulders of these giants."

Dr Don-Arthur also announced that Accra will host a major international conference in October to mark the 80th anniversary of the Fifth Pan-African Congress.

Held in Manchester in 1945, the famous Congress was a defining moment in Africa's liberation history. It brought together influential figures including Kwame Nkrumah, George Padmore, W.E.B. Du Bois, Jomo Kenyatta and Hastings Banda, whose advocacy and activism sparked a wave of independence movements across Africa.

"This year's commemoration is not just about remembering the past," Dr Don-Arthur noted. "It is about rekindling the fire of freedom and working toward total unification, economic emancipation and rapid development. The October event will be a rallying point for all progressive voices in Africa and the diaspora."

Adding his voice to the passionate plea was a former presidential candidate in Ghana, Dr Abu Sakara, who called on African leaders and citizens alike to renew their commitment to a united, self-reliant continent.

He urged attendees to work diligently in realising the African dream and emphasised that true liberation would only be achieved when Africans take full ownership of their natural wealth and chart their own course.

"We are committed to working hard to realise this dream. Our focus is on social justice, cultural pride and building a stronger, more prosperous Africa. We want a continent where every individual can thrive using our vast resources to benefit our people. Pan-Africanism remains at the heart of our collective fight for liberation and self-determination."

Veteran journalist and former Minister for Information in Ghana, Fritz Baffour, in another solidarity message, said the struggles of many African migrants attempting perilous journeys across deserts and seas should serve as a wake-up call. For him, this desperation is a tragic symbol of lost hope, contrasting sharply with the optimism of the early post-independence period.

"In 1945, we believed Africa was on a winning path. But the steady retreat of progressive thinking and the influence of external forces have challenged that optimism. It is good that we now have an organisation like the PPF because the seeds of this struggle were planted right here in Ghana. We must answer the question of who we are. We have to find pride in our identity and use that understanding to build a better future."

He concluded with a call to action for the younger generation to engage with the ideals of the movement and step forward in building the dream of African unity and greatness.

In his keynote address, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, urged leaders and citizens to foster inclusiveness and a communal spirit. He spoke passionately about the need for authenticity, humility and conscious leadership in African governance.

"It is not African to drive big cars and carry grand titles while the man on the street is suffering. Let us share in the pain of others. We must question everything we are told. Do not accept things blindly. Be aware, be conscious and lead with compassion. That is what true African leadership looks like," Nana Nketsia added.

Following his captivating presentation, Nana Nketsia led the dignitaries present to cut the tape to officially open the magnificent PPF headquarters located at Ringway Estates in Accra.

The impressive ceremony, which was moderated by veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt, who doubles as a member of the PPF Planning Committee, was interspersed with some thought-provoking poetry recital by Oswald Okantey.

The PPF is a platform for the promotion of the Pan-African agenda as determined by the 5th Pan-African Congress in Manchester in 1945.

It is also aimed at uniting anti-imperialist forces, including political parties, organized labour, youth and students' groups, women's movement, cultural organisations and environmental groups on the African continent.

As part of efforts to unite Africa, the PPF organized an online forum among key Pan-African organisations in Africa on June 17, 2025 where participants resolved to petition the African Union (AU) to demand real compensation from Western countries for their colonial legacy in Africa.