ACCRA, Ghana , Nov. 19, 2025 -- On Wednesday, November 19, in the very heart of Accra, the International Conference of Progressive Pan-African Forces opened, marking the 80th anniversary of the legendary Fifth Pan-African Congress held in Manchester in 1945.

The conference motto: "From Historical Memory to Economic and Political Justice." Over the next two days, more than 200 delegates from 57 countries across Africa, the Caribbean, and the global diaspora will discuss concrete mechanisms for full compensation for centuries of colonial exploitation.

Pan-African Progressive Conference Venue

The event was officially opened by President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama – the African Union's leading champion on reparations.

Among the most prominent figures in the hall: former President of Ghana John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor, Congolese opposition leader Martin Fayulu, General Secretary of South Africa's largest trade union NUMSA Irvin Jim, leader of Zambia's Socialist Party Fred M'membe, and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ghana Rolf Olson – his presence underscores that the event has truly gone global.

The agenda is uncompromising: reparations for centuries of plunder, genuine economic independence, the fight against neocolonialism, the return of stolen cultural artifacts (a special exhibition of looted treasures is running alongside the conference), and the creation of a continental mechanism to protect sovereignty.

The outcome will be the adoption of the Accra Declaration – a unified programmatic document that will turn Kwame Nkrumah's words "Ghana's independence is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of Africa" into a real action plan.

Accra is once again becoming the beating heart of Pan-Africanism. Africa is no longer asking – Africa is it taking its future into its own hands.

