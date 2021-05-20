Pampers & UNICEF: Pioneering Partnership Helps Save Estimated One Million Newborn Lives

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pampers and UNICEF hosted an insightful panel event reflecting on their 15 yearlong partnership; a one-of-a-kind alliance that harnessed the power of working together to achieve lasting change.

Over the last 15 years, the partnership has helped to save an estimated one million newborn lives around the world from maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT), a needlessly fatal disease which is easily preventable through immunization and hygienic birth practices. In addition, the mission-focused partnership has also helped to eliminate MNT in 26 countries whilst protecting an estimated 100 million women and their babies.

In 2006, Pampers and UNICEF joined forces with the shared goal of protecting mothers and their babies from MNT. Today, the co-developed partnership remains a best-in-class inspiration for cause-related efforts through its innovative campaign and by championing working together to drive impactful change.

The partnership launched with a promise that every time a pack of Pampers featuring the UNICEF logo was purchased, one vaccine would be donated to UNICEF. This simple mechanic mobilised audiences to support the initiative and proved to have a direct impact in the fight against MNT, generating the highest funds raised by a corporate partner.

The event today featured speakers Ranya Shamoon, Senior Vice President of Baby Care Europe at Procter & Gamble and Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of Private Fundraising and Partnerships Division, UNICEF. They were also joined by experts Linda Scott, Emeritus Professor, University of Oxford and Dr Azhar Abid Raza, Immunization Specialist for maternal and adolescent immunization at UNICEF.

Together the speakers shared their experiences and explored the building blocks of this one-of-a-kind alliance, and how it paved the way for cause-related partnerships of the future.

Ranya Shamoon, Senior Vice President of Baby Care Europe at Procter & Gamble reflected:

"By joining forces, Pampers and UNICEF have been able to make a big and long-lasting change, directly impacting the lives of countless families and babies around the world. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to support the vital work on the ground to help eliminate MNT in our journey towards making every baby's world better. Together, we have changed the lives of mothers and babies today and for future generations to come. This is a great illustration of how P&G and Pampers are leading with love."

Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of Private Fundraising and Partnerships Division, UNICEF also commented:

"Our partnership with Pampers over 15 years has contributed to saving nearly one million newborn lives from a silent killer - Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus. We've purchased more than 300 million vaccines that have been used to protect 100 million women and their babies. With the support of Pampers and other partners, the number of newborn deaths from tetanus per year has been reduced by more than 60%. This support was all the more important when the COVID pandemic hit, threatening to disrupt the delivery of MNT immunization services and reverse hard-won progress in reaching children with essential vaccines. Collaborating with brands like Pampers, through long-term partnerships is an excellent example of how UNICEF, working with the private sector, can reach the most vulnerable and ensure that every child not only survives but thrives."

Linda Scott, Emeritus Professor, University of Oxford, also commented: "Having observed the Pampers-UNICEF partnership closely over the last 15 years, there were many factors that contributed to the success and influence of this alliance. Above all, a mutual dedication to mother and child welfare allowed both organisations to foster a positive working relationship built on trust, co-operation and their common goal. The 1=1 promise was a deliverable that was transparent and concrete for the public which ensured accountability – this intention and delivery on that promise has shown us the magnitude of what can be achieved when organizations work together."

For more than 60 years, Pampers has been committed to making every babies' world better. The Pampers and UNICEF partnership is a true example of an "act of good", highlighting how by coming together we can do more and do better, having real impact on mothers and babies around the world.

The extraordinary events of 2020 have highlighted that brands and companies have a responsibility to society and the world around us. The Pampers and UNICEF partnership is part of P&G's ongoing commitment to Community Impact and is among the Company's efforts to deliver 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021.

