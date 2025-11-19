This World Prematurity Day, Pampers is enabling essential moments of bonding, as 92% of parents of premature babies said that physical touch made them feel more connected to their little ones[1]

Premature babies' skin is twice as thin as that of a full-term baby and highly sensitive, which can make essential moments of skin-to-skin contact and bonding more challenging [2] .

. Almost two-thirds (63%) of parents felt unsure about how to conduct moments of touch and comfort with their little one when they first arrived on a neonatal unit [1] .

. Pampers Preemie Protection nappies help to enable these moments of care between parents and their newborns, as they are specially designed to be extra gentle on even the most fragile of skin whilst also having a customisable fit to accommodate for medical lines and leads.

This World Prematurity Day, Pampers is continuing to partner with first-time mum, broadcaster, author and world champion dancer, Oti Mabuse, whose daughter was born at 28 weeks, to help raise awareness of Pampers Preemie Protection nappies.

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touch is crucial to all babies' development, but with skin twice as thin as that of a full-term baby, premature babies' skin can often be very fragile[2]. Despite this vulnerability, skin-to-skin contact is crucial for their development, as it significantly boosts oxytocin[3] levels, an important hormone for familial bonding.

Pampers Ambassador Oti Mabuse holding a Preemie Protection nappy. (PRNewsfoto/Pampers)

However, almost two-thirds (63%) of parents surveyed said they felt unsure about how to conduct these moments of touch and comfort with their little one when they first arrived on a neonatal unit, with many also feeling unprepared (81%) and nervous (72%)[1].

Pampers Preemie Protection nappies have been developed with neonatal nurses and parents to be extra gentle on even the most fragile of skin. Designed to fit around medical lines and leads, the nappies aim to make changing easier and support up to 6 hours of leakage protection to help keep babies' delicate skin protected. These nappies help to enable more of these essential moments of connection and bonding, with 94% of parents confirming that a nappy designed specifically for premature babies made it easier for them to provide care with confidence[1].

Since 2017, Pampers has donated more than three million nappies to UK hospitals, pharmacies and parents, and continues to support Bliss, the UK's leading charity for babies born premature and sick, helping families with essential support and resources during their time of need. To make Pampers Preemie Protection nappies even more accessible for parents and carers of premature babies, Pampers has partnered with Tesco Pharmacy to offer the nappies for free in over 350 of their pharmacies across England, Scotland and Wales during pharmacy opening hours.

What's more, parents and guardians across the UK can show their support by purchasing a pack of Pampers nappies or nappy pants in Tesco between 27th October and 9th December 2025. For every pack purchased, Pampers will donate a Pampers Preemie Protection nappy in the UK (T&Cs apply).

This World Prematurity Day, Pampers is partnering for a second year with first-time mum, broadcaster, author and world champion dancer, Oti Mabuse, whose daughter was born at 28 weeks, to continue to raise of awareness of her prematurity experience and Pampers Preemie Protection nappies.

Oti says, "I am so proud to be partnering with Pampers again this year, having had first-hand experience of using the Pampers Preemie Protection nappies during the eight weeks that my daughter spent on a neonatal unit. These nappies allowed my husband and I to have special bonding moments whilst changing her, safe in the knowledge that that they were helping to keep her delicate skin protected. I look back at those memories so fondly, as I feel it helped establish the strong bond we have today."

For more information, please visit https://pampersforpreemies.pampers.co.uk/ or www.bliss.org.uk. To find your nearest Tesco Pharmacy, visit tesco.com/pharmacy.

www.facebook.com/PampersUKIre

Instagram:@PampersUK_IRE

Twitter:@Pampers_UK

TikTok: @Pampers_Babies

Imagery and Video in the following link:

https://lion.box.com/s/he4nsp42i2md6nma8r92uqb191aln06u

PRESS CONTACTS:

tam.perestrelo@pgone.co.uk

About Pampers®

At Pampers, we believe in the power of working together - with parents, experts and our valued partners - to make babies' world better, today and in the future. That's why, for more than 50 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for babies' happy, healthy development. Pampers is a part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and is the #1-selling nappy worldwide. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a complete range of nappies, wipes and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of baby's development. Visit www.pampers.co.uk to learn more about Pampers products, our latest innovations and for a chance to win rewards.

Pampers, together we make babies' world better.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bold®, Braun®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Herbal Essences®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SevenSeas®, Tampax®, Venus® and Vicks®. Headquartered in the US, we are proud that P&G was founded by an Englishman and an Irishman in 1837 and our heritage lives on through the work of those in our Research & Development Centres, Manufacturing Plants and Business sites across the UK & Ireland. To learn more about P&G UK and Ireland, our brands and citizenship programmes please visit our website (pg.co.uk) and follow us on our social channels (Instagram @pgukandireland, LinkedIn Procter & Gamble UK & Ireland).

About Bliss

Bliss exists to give every baby born premature or sick in the UK the best chance of survival and quality of life. We champion their right to receive the best care by supporting families and professionals, campaigning for change, enabling life-changing research. Bliss was founded in 1979 by a group of concerned parents who discovered that no hospital had all the equipment nor the trained staff it needed to safely care for premature and sick babies. Determined to do something, these volunteers formed a charity to give vulnerable babies the care they deserve. Nearly 50 years later, Bliss has grown into the leading UK charity for the 90,000 babies born needing neonatal care every year. Follow @BlissCharity or visit bliss.org.uk for expert information and support.

Registered charity no. 1002973 Scottish registered charity SC040878

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2820138/Pampers_Oti_Mabuse.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824789/5627233/Pampers_Logo.jpg

[1] Pampers Prematurity Research October 2025

[2] Visscher M, Narendran V. The Ontogeny of Skin. Adv Wound Care (New Rochelle). 2014 Apr 1;3(4):291-303.

[3] Vittner, D et al. Parent Engagement Correlates with Parent and Preterm Infant Oxytocin Release during Skin-to-Skin Contact. Advances in Neonatal Care. 2019 19 (1): 73–79