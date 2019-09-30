Paint Protection Films Market Worth $341 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Paint Protection Films Market by Material (Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Construction), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Paint Protection Films Market size is expected to grow from USD 242 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 341 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.





Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4118847



Browse in-depth TOC on "Paint Protection Films Market"

150 – Tables

56 – Figures

120 – Pages



View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-protection-films-market-4118847.html



Major drivers of the market include the increasing sales of luxury cars, coupled with high consumption of thermoplastic polyurethane material.



Thermoplastic Polyurethane material is projected to lead the paint protection films market during the forecast period



Based on the material, the paint protection films market is segregated into polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Among these, thermoplastic polyurethane accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Self-healing properties and increasing consumer spending for the protection of painted surfaces of vehicles is expected to augment market growth.



The automotive industry is the major consumer of paint protection films during the forecast period



Based on end-use industry, the paint protection films market is segregated into automotive, electronics, construction, and others. Among these, the automotive industry accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed towards cautiousness for maintenance of showroom finish of the vehicles, increasing resale value, and low impact of automotive industry slowdown on luxury cars sales throughout the globe.



Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=4118847



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest consumer of paint protection films during the forecast period.



By region, the paint protection films market is segregated into Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the paint protection films market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed towards increasing sales of luxury cars in the Asia Pacific region coupled with China being one of the largest producer and consumer of thermoplastic polyurethane material which is the major base material for manufacturing paint protection films.



Key players in the Paint Protection Films Market are 3M Company (US), XPEL, Inc. (US), Eastman Performance Films, LLC (US), and Hexis S.A. (France), and 20 others are considered for the study.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=4118847



Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting



Browse Related Reports :



Automotive Films Market by Film Type (Window Films, Wrap Films, Paint Protection Films), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022



Plastic Films & Sheets Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, CPP, PVC, PES, PA), Applications (Packaging & Non-Packaging) And Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and RoW)- Global Trends & Forecast to 2019



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/paint-protection-films-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/paint-protection-films.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets