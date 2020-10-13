Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market Size Worth $1.76 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged sunflower seeds market size is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. The growing demand for ready-to-eat foods and shifting preference towards healthy snacks have been driving the market. Such products have been gaining traction among sportsmen, especially baseball players, as an alternative to chewing tobacco. Packaged sunflower seeds are expected to gain traction as a functional snack in the upcoming years due to their high nutritional value.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for healthy snacks among the consumers in emerging economies, including China and India

In terms of product, the salted segment held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2019. The strong popularity of on-the-go snacking options among buyers is expected to remain a favorable factor for the segment growth

The online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce across the world.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Plain, Salted, Ranch Flavored, BBQ Flavored, Dill Pickle Flavored), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/packaged-sunflower-seeds-market

The product has a high nutritional value, which is beneficial for human health. It contains antioxidants, vitamin B1, vitamin E, healthy fats, electrolytes, and fibers. These nutritional values of the product help in boosting heart health, treating diabetes, decreasing inflammation, preventing specific cancers, reducing cholesterol, preventing osteoarthritis and atherosclerosis, and increasing energy. Additionally, the magnesium present in these seeds helps in relieving migraine, headaches, and hypertension. Moreover, in the U.S., the product has gained traction among baseball players as an alternative to chewing tobacco.

Salted products held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2019. However, the demand for innovative flavored products is growing significantly worldwide with the rising introduction of assortment flavors in the market. Ranch, BBQ, dill pickle, cracked pepper, honey, and mustard are popular flavors of the product.

Europe dominated the market in 2019 with more than 40.0% share of the global revenue. The product has been consumed in the region for centuries as a snack food item. More than half of the consumers in Spain buy the product and the majority of them prefer roasted products. Additionally, Europe is the largest producer of sunflower seeds in the world. Ukraine, Russia, Bulgaria, and Turkey are the top producers in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaged sunflower seeds market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Plain



Salted



Ranch Flavored



BBQ Flavored



Dill Pickle Flavored



Other Flavored

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Frito-Lay North America , Inc. (PepsiCo)

, Inc. (PepsiCo) The Kraft Heinz Company

Sincerely Nuts

Chinook Seedery

Flaper S.A.

Waymouth Farms, Inc.

Dakota Style Foods

GIANT Snacks Inc.

REALFOODSOURCE LTD.

