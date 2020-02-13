PA Consulting Announces the Appointment of Panos Kakoullis as CEO-Elect

Panos will work alongside Alan Middleton, PA's CEO, and transition into the role of CEO during the course of 2020. After 13 years as CEO Alan will move to support the firm in an advisory capacity.

Alan Middleton, PA Consulting's CEO, said: "PA has a clear purpose and is perfectly positioned to accelerate its growth and success, as we continue our journey of bringing ingenuity to life for our clients and our people. I'm delighted to welcome Panos to PA. His wealth of industry experience, track-record of leading within professional services, skills in client and relationship development, and experience of managing complex global operations will make him a great leader for PA. I'm looking forward to working alongside Panos as we embark on the next phase of our ambitious growth plan."

John Alexander, PA Consulting's Chairman, said: "Over the past four years PA has doubled in size under Alan's leadership, and through the ingenuity of its team, is set to do the same again. Panos brings a combination of business management and leadership experience, drive and ambition, and interpersonal skills that make him ideally suited to take PA forward on the next stage of our exciting growth journey. He has an outstanding track record of delivering value to clients and innovation business change throughout his career."

Panos Kakoullis, CEO-Elect, said: "I'm really excited to be joining PA Consulting at such a pivotal time. PA occupies a unique place in the market with its exceptional record of delivering smart, world changing innovation for its clients for over 75 years. I'm looking forward to working with Alan and our people to sustain this outstanding record and to further enhance PA's reputation for bringing ingenuity to life for our clients and for society as a whole."

About PA.

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world.

As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity.

Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results.

An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are over 3,000 specialists in consumer, defence and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and transport, travel and logistics.

We operate globally from offices across the Americas, Europe, the Nordics and the Gulf.

PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

www.paconsulting.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090122/PA_Consulting_CEO.jpg

Related Links

http://www.paconsulting.com/



SOURCE PA Consulting