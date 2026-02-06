Prevention is turning a corner as public demand surges - but NHS digital infrastructure is still lagging behind

A national survey of NHS leaders reveals growing public momentum behind preventative healthcare – but exposes a widening gap between the demand for preventative healthcare and the system's ability to deliver.

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from PA Consulting, rising government investment and strong consensus among NHS leaders have pushed the UK closer than ever to a digitally powered prevention–first health system, where tools like smartwatches and health apps help the NHS prevent illness through lifestyle changes, clinical interventions, and health promotion. But despite this push, the infrastructure to deliver tech–enabled prevention at scale remains insufficient.

Public engagement in preventative health is rising rapidly: 33.6 million people now have the NHS App – double the number of UK Netflix subscribers – signalling a major shift towards proactive health management. But the system has yet to catch up. Not a single healthcare leader surveyed (0 percent) felt properly supported by national bodies to scale promising local innovations – from apps to community outreach programmes – and 12 percent haven't seen any benefits from digitally-powered solutions.

Key findings from PA Consulting's report:

Eight in ten healthcare leaders believe that digital tools - from smartphones to simple apps all the way through to AI-powered tools for early diagnosis and risk prediction - could meaningfully reduce health inequalities, particularly in high-risk populations.

70 percent of leaders think at–home diagnostics and screening – such as at-home bowel cancer testing kits – is the most promising digital prevention initiative over the next decade.

64 percent of leaders say designing new digital health programmes with local communities, through the voluntary sector and user groups, is the most important factor for continuing to build public trust.

77 percent want national bodies to step up with multi-year, ringfenced funding to support local digital prevention initiatives.

The most critical enablers for embedding digital prevention tools over the next two years are the Single Patient Record (62 percent) and better data and integration capabilities (64 percent).

Eight in ten leaders say they are ready and willing to roll out digital products and services aimed at preventing illness for both their staff (82 percent) and communities (80 percent).

James Davis, healthcare expert at PA Consulting, says: "The 10 Year Health Plan signals clear intent to drive digitally-powered prevention. What it lacks is a practical, flexible blueprint for delivery. With clarity on the areas that matter most – at-home diagnosis and screening, AI-driven risk prediction and early detection of multiple cancers – local teams can deliver high–profile successes that resonate with the public and with policymakers, creating momentum for national scalability.

"Digitally-powered prevention isn't about bolting on more apps or tools. It's about creating new operating models rooted in cohesion and, flexibility. With clear policy and sustained investment, we can turn digital prevention from a rallying cry into the foundation of a resilient, proactive health system that prevents first and treats second."

How to accelerate digitally–powered prevention across the NHS

Focus on early wins. Local teams can use existing data to identify high–impact opportunities, embed digital tools into pathways without adding burden to staff, and communicate successes widely to build momentum. National teams can amplify these wins to strengthen public trust and political confidence to support further investment.

Local teams can use existing data to identify high–impact opportunities, embed digital tools into pathways without adding burden to staff, and communicate successes widely to build momentum. National teams can amplify these wins to strengthen public trust and political confidence to support further investment. Turn pilots into national progress . Interoperability and common standards will accelerate innovation and bring together national and local teams. National bodies can provide the digital infrastructure – including a verified library of prevention tools – to help scale up digitally-powered prevention.

. Interoperability and common standards will accelerate innovation and bring together national and local teams. National bodies can provide the digital infrastructure – including a verified library of prevention tools – to help scale up digitally-powered prevention. Lock in long–term impact. Long–term success means embedding digitally-powered prevention into locally-relevant policy, and adopting multi–year investment models that provide sustained security. It also requires new evaluation frameworks that measure nuanced impact and recognise broader benefits over time.

Methodology

PA Consulting conducted in-depth quantitative and qualitative research with C-suite and executive decision-makers across the national health system and the NHS. The survey was carried out over Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. The insights in this report are based on a combination of survey data, empirical insights from interviewees, and our experience of working with Trusts, ICBs, and national bodies across England.

