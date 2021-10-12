Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market to Grow by 7.74% CAGR By 2031, Synthetic Oxytocin to Command Lead as Preferred Source of Origin: Future Market Insights

The oxytocic pharmaceuticals market survey offers insights into factors enabling growth across key segments in terms of indication, route of administration, source of origin, and end user. The report also presents in-depth analysis of growth strategies adopted by the leading market players to gain competitive edge.

DUBAI, U.A.E., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand outlook for global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market remains positive with FMI projecting it to surpass a valuation of US$ 207.80 Mn through 2031.

The market will exhibit stellar growth as the prevalence of post-partum hemorrhage continues to increase across the globe. As per the study, oxytocic pharmaceuticals sales will continue rising at 7.74% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Increasing childbirth using labor induction is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of oxytocic pharmaceuticals market. As per FMI, growing awareness regarding C-section and its related benefits across the globe has spurred the demand for synthetic oxytocin.

Additionally, fast-track approvals by regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and others are propelling growth in the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market.

The incidence of post-partum hemorrhage is increasing in developed countries due to growing rate of obesity and consumption of tobacco. This might result in heavy bleeding during labor, which is a major factor spurring the adoption of synthetic oxytocin.

According to Future Market Insights, a majority of medical professionals are adopting intravenous administration of oxytocic pharmaceuticals, which will account for over 2/5th of global sales over the next 10 years.

"Increasing demand for induced labor and growing cases of post-partum hemorrhage will spur the adoption of synthetic oxytocin. This is expected to create growth opportunities for market players. The Tier 1 companies are expected to account for 35% to 40% of the overall sales in the market," says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Survey

In terms of indication, post-partum hemorrhage segment will register fastest growth, with a market attractiveness index of 3.9 through 2031

Sales in synthetic oxytocic pharmaceuticals segment will total US$ 207.80 Mn by 2031-end

by 2031-end China oxytocic pharmaceuticals market will expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period

oxytocic pharmaceuticals market will expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period Japan oxytocic pharmaceuticals market will surpass a valuation of US$ 1.7 Mn on the back of growing birth rate across the country

oxytocic pharmaceuticals market will surpass a valuation of on the back of growing birth rate across the country Hospitals will be the primary end user in the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, exhibiting growth at over 12% CAGR

India will account for over 60% of Asia Pacific excluding Japan's oxytocic pharmaceutical sales by 2031-end

will account for over 60% of excluding oxytocic pharmaceutical sales by 2031-end Over 22,000 thousand units of oxytocic pharmaceuticals will be sold for treating labor arrest during the forecast period

Key Drivers

Increasing prevalence of post-partum hemorrhage among older women will boost the market growth during the forecast period

Growing awareness regarding induced labor and breastfeeding among consumers will spur the growth of oxytocic pharmaceuticals market

Key Restraints

High cost of oxytocin drug is likely to hamper the growth of oxytocic pharmaceuticals market

Availability of alternative drugs such as magnesium sulphate and misoprostol will restrict the demand

Competitive Landscape

Presence of numerous local players in the market has led to market fragmentation. Key companies such as Pfizer, Novartis, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries are focusing on product launches and research & development activities.

Strategic mergers and collaborations are also on the card for leading players to expand their regional footprints.

In August 2021, ObsEva SA, a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's health, announced the publication and clinical trial on oxytocin receptor antagonist in development for improving live births in women undergoing embryo transfer following in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Some of the leading players operating in the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market profiled by Future Market Insights are:

Fresenius Kaci AG

Biofutura SPA

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Ferring BV

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Market

Future Market Insights provides an unbiased analysis of the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Indication:

Abortion Induced Incomplete

Inevitable Abortion

Post-partum Hemorrhage

Labor Induction

Labor Arrest

By Route of Administration:

Intravenous Infusion/Injection

Intramuscular Injection

By Source of Origin:

Natural Oxytocin

Synthetic Oxytocin Derivative

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Maternity Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and China (APEJC)

(APEJC) Japan

China

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into oxytocic pharmaceuticals demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for oxytocic pharmaceuticals market between 2021 and 2031

Oxytocic pharmaceuticals market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Oxytocic pharmaceuticals market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

