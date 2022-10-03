Oxford BioTherapeutics enters into Commercial License Agreement with Genmab

OBT licenses to Genmab the rights to a novel, pre-clinical first-in-class immuno-oncology (IO) antibody.

Under its Commercial License Agreement with OBT, Genmab will obtain the exclusive right to develop and commercialize novel antibody therapeutics utilizing OBT's novel, first-in-class IO antibody .

OBT will receive an undisclosed upfront and potential milestone payments and royalty payments on net product sales under the agreement.

OXFORD, England and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology (IO) and antibody drug conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, today announced that global oncology leader, Genmab has licensed a novel antibody related to one of OBT's IO programs. The target was discovered using Oxford BioTherapeutics' proprietary OGAP® drug discovery platform, which incorporates one of the world's largest proteomic databases, integrating clinical, experimental and expression data.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genmab will be responsible for the future development and commercialization of any products incorporating this antibody. In addition to the upfront payment, OBT will receive additional development and regulatory milestone payments as well as royalties on any future product sales. This represents the first major license agreement for OBT's IO programs to a world leader in the field of antibody-based oncology medicines.

"We are pleased to license one of our leading immuno-oncology assets to a world leading biotechnology company like Genmab, who have a wealth of internationally renowned expertise in the fields of antibody development and oncology," said Christian Rohlff, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oxford BioTherapeutics. "This licensing deal enables OBT to add further depth and momentum into its drug pipeline by having this innovative asset developed by a partner."

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) is a clinical stage oncology company based in Oxford, UK and San Jose and Morristown (NJ USA); with a pipeline of first-in-class immuno-oncology (IO) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapeutics. These include bispecific, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T), Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Antibody Dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) therapeutics.

OBT's first clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a U.S. Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT's proprietary OGAP® target discovery platform is based on one of the world's largest proprietary cancer membrane proteomic databases, with data on over 5,000 cancer cell proteins providing unique, highly qualified oncology targets, of which three programs are in clinical development in the USA and Europe. OBT's IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT's pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim and our cell therapy research collaboration with Kite Pharma as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, Immunogen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS), Alere (Abbott), BioWa, and Nerviano). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

