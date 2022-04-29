OVERPRIME CLOSED BETA TEST NOW LIVE

Prior to the launch of Overprime's second CBT, Netmarble has recruited a number of Partner Creators globally including Korea, Japan and the U.S to bolster the CBT experience and showcase the game with their viewers.

Players can expect several new updates including:

Game Optimization - a wide range of game settings will allow more players to enjoy Overprime , such as the ability for graphic card users with lower specs to still play

Advanced User Interface - several visual enhancements have been added including a new mini map, as well as in-game stores and items

Improved Tutorial - a new guide has been added for new MOBA players to showcase Overprime's unique game mechanics including Guardian and Dunk System

To celebrate the momentum, a number of events are drawing fans' attention.

Overprime Best Moment Event: Don't let the memorable moments slip through during the CBT. Players who share the clip link of the special moments to Discord are eligible to a lucky draw to win exclusive Overprime souvenirs.

Portrait Coupon Giveaway Event: For those players who accessed the CBT or reached a level of 7 will obtain Portrait Coupons, which can be utilized decorating in-game profile pictures. The coupon will be given at the momentum of Early Access.

While the events are only available during the CBT period, the detailed information can be found in Discord Channel and Steam .

Overprime is a TPS MOBA genre PC game, which celebrates strategic actions and fast paced battle by two teams aiming to eliminate opponents' territories. Users are engaging in 5:5 play by choosing one of the various styles - Warrior, Support, ranger, Caster, tank, Assassin.

For more information on the second CBT, please visit the all-new Overprime website and Discord channel, including access to new details, official video guide clips and more.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including Marvel Future Revolution, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution and Marvel Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

