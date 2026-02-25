RAVEN2 OPENS THE FIRST-EVER BOOST SERVER "BURNING" WITH MASSIVE GROWTH REWARDS

A Legendary Holy Garment Granted to All Players Reaching Level 60

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, has released a major update for its brutal dark fantasy MMORPG RAVEN2. The update introduces the game's first-ever boost server, along with special events and additional content.

The newly launched BURNING is a limited-time boost server designed for rapid progression and will be available for a couple of months. After around two months of advancement on BURNING, players will transfer to existing servers to continue their journey.

On BURNING, players can accelerate their growth through server-exclusive events and progression rewards. Upon reaching Level 5, players can obtain a Heroic Holy Garment and a Heroic Familiar. As they level up, they will also earn a Heroic Equipment Set and BURNING Level Chests at designated milestones, which include a variety of items and EXP support to help speed up progression. Players who reach Level 60 will receive a Legendary Holy Garment, and the same reward will be granted to all players across every server who reach Level 60.

In addition, players on BURNING can earn BURNING Summon Chests by completing daily missions, offering a chance to summon rewards each day during the event period. Other BURNING server-only benefits include bonus EXP, Gold, and Stat gains, along with multiple growth-support events. Full event details are available on the official forum .

Additional updates include the new content "Familiar Expedition" and the world content Abyss 2F, expanding gameplay and opportunities.

An official sequel to Raven (EvilBane: The Iron King), RAVEN2 is a blockbuster MMORPG set in a dark fantasy realm reimagined with unrivaled graphics. As a member of the Special Corps, players will onboard on a journey to investigate dangerous and bizarre incidents under royal order, and engage in a large-scale, cruel war.

For more information about RAVEN2, stay tuned to the game's official forum , YouTube channel and Facebook . Players can also visit the official website to find out more about the game.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, RAVEN2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .

