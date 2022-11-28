Overall Sales of Cutting and Bending Machines Market is Projected to rise at 7.1% CAGR between 2022-32, Reaching a Worth of US$ 16,383.6 Mn by 2032-end. Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for cutting and bending machines in Germany is expected to increase by 5.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 on a value basis. Automotive industry holds around 30% of the total market share, making it the most lucrative end use segment for market players.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the global cutting and bending machine market is set to be valued at over US$ 8,238.3 Mn in 2022. Furthermore, overall sales of cutting and bending machines are projected to increase at over 7.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 16,383.6 Mn by 2032.

Increasing applications of cutting and bending machines in the automotive industries, metal fabrication, electrical and electronics, and several other sectors is a key factor triggering the growth of the global cutting and bending machine market.

Among these, rapid growth in the automobile sector is expected to play a crucial role in boosting the sales of cutting and bending machines. Metals are widely used in vehicle manufacturing, which is boosting the demand for cutting and bending machines constantly.

For increasing the production rate, there is increasing automation in the material processing equipment and their assembly lines, in which integration of cutting machines with robots and automatic or electric bending machines is gaining traction owing to its ability to do faster flexible sheet metal bending in vehicle manufacturing. This will boost the assembly line's productivity and allow operators to increase production efficiency in a minimum amount of time.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market for cutting and bending machines due to the high presence of leading automotive and electronic component manufacturers and growing end-use industries in these regions.

Key Takeaways from Cutting and Bending Machine Market Study

By operation, automatic segment is estimated to account for the highest share of more than 45% in terms of value in 2022.

By end use, the automotive segment will dominate the market in terms of end use, creating an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 2,578.7 Mn between 2022 to 2032.

between 2022 to 2032. By product type, cutting machine segment is set to account for more than 80% of the global cutting and bending machine market during the forecast period.

The North America cutting and bending machine market is expected to grow at 7.6% CAGR through 2032.

cutting and bending machine market is expected to grow at CAGR through 2032. The U.S. cutting and bending machine market is predicted to expand by 1.9x through 2032.

through 2032. The cutting and bending machines market in China is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,317.0 Mn by the end of 2032.

"Significant market opportunities are projected to occur with the differentiated product offerings by the manufacturers attuned to the end user's viewpoint." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

The cutting and bending machine market is fragmented with the leading players acquiring around 25% to 35% of the market shares. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include TRUMPF Group, Amada Co. Ltd., Bystronic Group, Coherent Inc., Hans Laser Technology Ltd., and Others.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes the demand for Cutting and Bending machines. The global Cutting and Bending machine market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per Future Market Insights, the market has been analyzed based on Product Type, Operation, End Use, and Region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

Global Cutting and Bending Machine Industry by Segments

By Product Type:

Cutting Machine

Laser Cutting Machine



Waterjet Cutting Machine



Plasma Cutting Machine



Flame Cutting Machine

Bending Machine

Electric



Hydraulic



Pneumatic



Others

By Operation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

By End Use:

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Marine & Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

