Over 100 best Hospitality leaders in Middle East awarded at Hozpitality Group's 7th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards held in Arabian Ranches Golf Club Dubai

- A glittering popular choice Award Ceremony for the hospitality industry in Dubai, supported by Danube Hospitality and Delta Food Industries, left everyone amazed.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The full house event was attended by over 400 top hospitality leaders in Middle East. The glamorous evening included a reception, a great meal and excellent entertainment, in addition to the actual awards ceremony. The show was presented by Laura Buckwell.

The lake view golf course venue at Arabian Ranches Golf Club was dressed up at its best and left everyone amazed. "Arabian Ranches team had put in a lot of hard work and did a great job," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality group. "Specially after 18 months of difficult situation for the hospitality industry, the event brought joy and happiness for the industry, teams and their families," he added.

Sandeep Walia, COO, Middle East at Marriott International won the Popular Choice "Hotelier of the Year Award" while Richard Haddad, CEO, Jannah Hotels & Resorts walked away with "Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the Year" title. The "Entrepreneur of the Year" was awarded to Naim Maadad, CEO & Founder, Gates Hospitality while Mohamed El Aghoury, Cluster GM, Sheraton JBR and Aloft Palm was named as "General Manager of the Year" by Popular Choice.

Marriott Group won big with Popular Choice Awards for "Best Hospitality Employer of the Year" and "Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year" in the Middle East.

Among the other prominent winners were:-

Culinary/Kitchen Person of the Year:- Jagbir Singh, Ex. Sous Chef, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments

CSR Champion of the Year:- Sheryl Ramos, PA to Area GM, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Human Resources/Training Person of the Year:- Ina Guha, Senior Manager - Talent Engagement, Emaar Hospitality Group

Sales and Marketing/ PR Person of the Year:- Di Gao, Marketing & Communications, Armani Hotel Dubai

Hotel of the Year (5 Star):- Address Beach Resort, Dubai

Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway):- The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Hotel Team of the year:- Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Best Hospitality PR/Consulting Company of the Year:- Shamal Communications

Media Personality of the Year:- Tom Urquhart

Dynamic Hotelier of the Year:- Haitham Mattar, Managing Director MEA & South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Inspiring GM of the Year:- Thomas Peruzzo, GM, Armani Hotel Dubai

Young Hotelier of the Year:- Gladvin Francké, Head of Hospitality for Central Hotels Management

Emerging GM of the Year:- Akshay Bajaj, Group General Manager, Five Palm Jumeirah & FIVE Jumeirah Village

The full list of all the award winners can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

"We received an amazing response to online voting for the 7th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2021 with over 130,000 votes for various categories. The Awards were presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

"We are happy to have the consistent support from our sponsors from the beginning, the Awards are powered by Delta Food Industries and Danube Hospitality Solutions and the category sponsors are Ixsa/Toso while the other partners are:- ICCA Dubai, ZEE TV Middle East, Weeyak, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events," added Vandana.

Hozpitality Group also announced the 5th edition of exclusive awards for Chefs in MEA "Chef Excellence Awards" on 20th June, 2022 to be held in Dubai. "We are again partnering with Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA and are looking for a great event together," said Raj Bhatt. The event will also have cook offs for the prestigious "Young Chef of the Year" award.

"Our mission is to bring Hospitality Industry closer. The new Hozpitality platform offers a place to connect with people interested in Hospitality industry. This empowers people to learn from each other and to better understand the world and the industry," added Raj.

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

About Hozpitality Group: -

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

Founder & CEO

HOZPITALITY GROUP

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78

Email:- email@hozpitality.com

Company name: https://www.hozpitality.com/news.asp



SOURCE Hozpitality Group