Outline report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee

News provided by

Chinadaily.com

06 Mar, 2021, 09:01 GMT

BEIJING, March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference started its fourth session on Thursday afternoon in Beijing with about 2,100 members attending, raising the curtain on the two sessions, China's biggest annual political event.

While presenting a work report to the session, Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, noted the efforts of the CPPCC members in COVID-19 response and economic and social development, with 699 related proposals among the total of 5,974 submitted.

01_Infographic
02_Infographic
03_Infographic
04_Infographic
05_Infographic
06_Infographic
07_Infographic
08_Infographic
01_Infographic 02_Infographic 03_Infographic 04_Infographic 05_Infographic 06_Infographic 07_Infographic 08_Infographic

This year, the CPPCC will strengthen theoretical and political guidance with a focus on celebrating the centenary of the CPC and ensure more effective consultations and suggestions with a focus on facilitating the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), Wang said.

Here are highlights of the work report.

Photos -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450963/01_Infographic.jpg 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450964/02_Infographic.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450965/03_Infographic.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450966/04_Infographic.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450967/05_Infographic.jpg 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450968/06_Infographic.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450969/07_Infographic.jpg 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450970/08_Infographic.jpg 

SOURCE Chinadaily.com