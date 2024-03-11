OTTO Motors Highlights Innovative Manufacturing, Autonomous Production Logistics at LogiMAT 2024

The new manufacturing category unlocks a vision of fully connected factories designed for end-to-end efficiency.

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation, the leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), today announced its contribution to autonomous production logistics, a new category of innovative manufacturing, will be on display at LogiMAT, 19-21 March, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Through the recent acquisition of OTTO Motors, Rockwell Automation expands its scope for material handling, providing true end-to-end solutions for optimizing operations across an entire facility.

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation, the leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), will showcase its offerings at LogiMAT, 19-21 March, in Stuttgart, Germany, including the OTTO 100 with pick to light cart; the OTTO 100 with staging cart; and the OTTO 1500 with NORD lift attachment. In addition to the hardware, visitors can learn more about AMR solutions through interactive software demos.

Rockwell is the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation. For more than 120 years, Rockwell has been an innovator in industrial technology, shaping the manufacturing industry. By acquiring OTTO Motors — the award-winning AMR solutions provider — Rockwell can offer end-to-end autonomous production logistics to its customers, where manufacturers can optimize their facilities and processes through improved end-to-end production line configurations to reach peak efficiency.

"Rockwell is a titan of industry, and together, we will continue to innovate and empower customers to unlock the hidden potential of their factory with autonomous production logistics," said Matt Rendall, co-founder and chief executive officer, OTTO. "With a completely integrated production solution now available under one roof, we look forward to helping manufacturers achieve a fully connected factory that maximizes end-to-end efficiency, flexibility, and visibility."

To learn more about autonomous production logistics, visit OTTO Motors' booth #6B71 at LogiMAT, from 19-21 March, at the Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation is a global leader in autonomous technology for material handling inside manufacturing and warehouse facilities. With over five million hours of production experience, OTTO autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are trusted in mission-critical operations for some of the world's most recognized brands. OTTO Motors was recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Robotics Companies of 2023. For more information, visit ottomotors.com.

