Otodata Holdings, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of AIUT’s LPG Branch

Founded in 2008, Otodata offers leading remote tank monitoring hardware, software and applications for a variety of industries. Otodata's solutions allow fuel and industrial gas marketers to monitor their tanks remotely; providing insightful, real-time data to optimize asset and labor productivity in their business.

"We are so pleased to be working with the AIUT team whose solutions currently monitor hundreds of thousands of tanks. This acquisition will enable us to accelerate our expansion and further leverage our innovative solutions for remote tank monitoring and metering on all 5 continents. This represents an important step in our strategy to address the growing demand for reliable, affordable and automated tank monitoring solutions across a variety of industries and geographic markets such as, LPG, fuel, lubricants and industrial gas," said Andre Boulay, President of Otodata.

"The best way to predict the future is to invent it. These well-known words by Alan Kay fully reflect the idea of our work. Joining forces with Otodata will allow us to provide customers with additional products, services, and competitive pricing structures ensuring a bright future for everyone," said Marek Gabrys, President of AIUT.

Otodata has been a key player in the tank monitoring industry for over a decade. Its goal has always been to produce a monitor with the lowest cost of ownership in the industry, making large-scale implementation affordable for all fuel resellers.

AIUT is the largest Polish system integrator for the industry. For over 30 years, the company has been supplying the global market with technologically advanced solutions in automation and robotization of production processes, IT, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT). The company is located in Gliwice, Poland and has subsidiaries in 6 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, China, India, and Romania.

