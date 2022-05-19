Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is Estimated To Reach USD 15,693.8 Million By 2030, Growing At A Cagr of 8.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is segmented by Anatomy (Knee Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis, Hand Osteoarthritis, and Small Joint Osteoarthritis), Drug Type (Viscosupplementation Agents, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Analgesics, and Corticosteroids), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market size was valued at USD 6,754.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach USD 15,693.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market are

The increased geriatric population and increased number of drug approvals for the treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis are two factors driving the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, such as knee and hip osteoarthritis, contributes significantly to the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-4E69/osteoarthritis-therapeutics

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF OSTEOARTHRITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET

An increase in the geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market. Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in older people, and it is also one of the leading causes of physical disability. Both men and women are affected by the disease. The hands, lower back, neck, and weight-bearing joints such as knees, hips, and feet are the most common sites of osteoarthritis. Only the joints are affected by osteoarthritis, not the internal organs. Osteoarthritis is more likely to develop as you get older. Excess weight, improper joint alignment, and putting too much stress on a previously injured joint can all contribute to the development of osteoarthritis.

The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, such as knee and hip osteoarthritis, is expected to boost the market for osteoarthritis therapeutics. The breakdown of joint tissues from mechanical loading and inflammation is thought to be the proximate cause of knee Osteoarthritis, but the deeper underlying causes of the disease's high prevalence are unknown and poorly tested, hampering efforts to prevent and treat it. However, two recent public health trends are widely assumed to be the most important. First, because the prevalence of knee OA rises with age, and second, because of a high BMI (BMI). Hip osteoarthritis causes stiffness and pain. It can make simple tasks difficult, such as bending over to tie a shoe, rising from a chair, or going for a short walk.

The rise in demand for cell-based research for Osteoarthritis is expected to further fuel the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market. The development of stem cell-based OA therapies is at a crossroads. The extensive literature on stem cell isolation, chondrogenic differentiation, and scaffold design has enabled researchers and clinicians to consider the possibility of using stem cells to modify OA progression and tissue engineering to resurface an entire osteoarthritic joint surface, preventing or delaying the need for total joint replacement.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-4E69/Osteoarthritis_Therapeutics_Market

OSTEOARTHRITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on anatomy, In 2020, the Knee Osteoarthritis segment held a commanding lead, which it would maintain throughout the forecast period.

The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The hospital pharmacies segment contributed the most to the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020, according to the distribution channel.

Due to an increase in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, an increase in the number of approvals for osteoarthritis, the presence of key players, the availability of advanced research activities for drug development, and an increase in the number of clinical studies to evaluate drug safety and efficacy in the region, Europe dominated the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.

However, due to an increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis, the rise in the female population, growth in health care expenditures, and a lack of physical activities, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-4E69/Osteoarthritis_Therapeutics_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-4E69/Osteoarthritis_Therapeutics_Market

Key players

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Horizon Therapeutics plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Zimmer Biomet Holding

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-4E69/Osteoarthritis_Therapeutics_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-4E69&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Osteoarthritis Drugs market size is estimated to be worth USD 5893.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 7675.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.

- The global Hip Replacement market size is projected to reach USD 2688.1 million by 2028, from USD 2257.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 11750 million by 2028, from USD 6400 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2022-2028.

- The global digital therapeutics market size was valued at USD 2.88 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.80 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

- The global healthcare analytics market size was valued at USD 23.51 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 96.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- The Global Electronic Health Records market size is projected to reach USD 47.25 Billion by 2027, from USD 29.16 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2021-2027.

- Lab Automation market size is estimated to be worth USD 13760 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19820 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The Global Bioinformatics Market Size is USD 8,614.29 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 24,731.61 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Osteoarthritis Medications Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Total Hip Replacement Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Regenerative Therapies for Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Viscosupplementation for Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Osteoarthritis Pain Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports