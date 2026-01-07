Global Clothing and Textile Recycling Market to Reach USD 20.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by Circular Economy Initiatives | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Clothing and Textile Recycling Market Size

The global Clothing and Textile Recycling Market was valued at USD 13610 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 20220 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

MAJOR FACTORS:

The clothing and textile recycling market focuses on recovering value from discarded apparel, footwear, and fabric based products through organized collection and processing systems. This market supports waste reduction while enabling reuse of fibers, materials, and finished goods across multiple applications. Growing environmental awareness and sustainability commitments encourage greater participation from brands, consumers, and recycling organizations. Recycling initiatives address challenges related to landfill overflow and resource depletion. The market includes sorting, processing, resale, and material recovery activities that extend product lifecycles. Collaboration between manufacturers, retailers, and recycling operators strengthens supply chains. As circular economy practices gain acceptance, clothing and textile recycling becomes an essential component of sustainable fashion systems and responsible material management strategies globally.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL CLOTHING AND TEXTILE RECYCLING MARKET:

Shoes represent an important category within clothing and textile recycling due to their complex material composition and high disposal volume. Recycling programs increasingly target footwear to recover usable components such as textiles, rubber, and supportive materials. Growing consumer awareness around responsible disposal encourages participation in shoe recycling initiatives. Brands and retailers support collection programs that divert discarded footwear from waste streams. Recycled shoe materials find applications in secondary products, padding, and surface materials. The focus on reducing environmental impact across the fashion lifecycle strengthens attention toward footwear recycling. As sustainability commitments expand across the apparel industry, shoes contribute significantly to recycling market growth by increasing material recovery opportunities and supporting circular fashion objectives worldwide.

Clothing forms the core of textile recycling activities due to its widespread consumption and disposal patterns. Recycling initiatives focus on collecting used garments for reuse, refurbishment, or fiber recovery. Increased emphasis on sustainable fashion encourages consumers to participate in clothing donation and recycling programs. Manufacturers and retailers promote take back schemes to support responsible end of life management. Recycled clothing materials are used in new apparel, industrial textiles, and insulation applications. Growing acceptance of second hand and recycled clothing strengthens demand for organized recycling systems. As fast fashion concerns grow, clothing recycling plays a central role in reducing waste, conserving resources, and supporting environmentally responsible apparel ecosystems globally.

Reuse and recycle practices drive the clothing and textile recycling market by extending product lifecycles and reducing waste generation. Reuse initiatives prioritize resale and redistribution of wearable items through thrift channels and donation programs. Recycling focuses on material recovery from worn or damaged textiles. Together, these practices reduce reliance on virgin resources and lower environmental impact. Brands increasingly integrate reuse and recycling strategies into sustainability commitments. Consumers embrace reuse options as affordability and environmental awareness increase. Recycling technologies support transformation of textiles into secondary raw materials. The combined emphasis on reuse and recycle strengthens circular economy adoption and supports long term growth of the clothing and textile recycling market worldwide.

Environmental awareness significantly supports growth of the clothing and textile recycling market. Consumers increasingly recognize the environmental impact of textile waste and resource intensive production practices. This awareness encourages responsible disposal behaviors and participation in recycling programs. Advocacy campaigns and sustainability education reinforce the importance of reducing fashion related waste. Brands respond by promoting recycling initiatives and transparent sustainability messaging. Increased visibility of environmental consequences drives behavioral change across markets. As awareness continues expanding, recycling becomes a preferred alternative to disposal. The collective focus on protecting ecosystems and reducing pollution strengthens long term demand for clothing and textile recycling solutions across global consumer communities.

Corporate sustainability commitments drive investment in clothing and textile recycling initiatives. Apparel brands and retailers adopt recycling programs to align with environmental goals and stakeholder expectations. Recycling supports responsible sourcing narratives and enhances brand credibility. Companies integrate recycling into supply chain strategies to reduce waste and improve material efficiency. Partnerships with recycling organizations enable scalable collection and processing efforts. Sustainability reporting further encourages transparent recycling practices. As corporate responsibility becomes central to competitive positioning, recycling initiatives gain strategic importance. The growing emphasis on ethical operations and reduced environmental footprints continues to propel adoption of textile recycling across corporate fashion and apparel ecosystems globally.

Waste reduction goals influence expansion of the clothing and textile recycling market. Governments, organizations, and communities prioritize minimizing landfill contributions from textile waste. Recycling initiatives support these goals by diverting materials from disposal streams. Policy discussions around waste management encourage adoption of recycling practices. Consumers increasingly view recycling as a responsible alternative to discarding clothing and footwear. Brands support waste reduction through collection programs and recycled material usage. The shared objective of minimizing waste strengthens collaboration across stakeholders. As waste reduction remains a global priority, clothing and textile recycling continues to gain relevance as an effective solution supporting sustainable material management systems.

CLOTHING AND TEXTILE RECYCLING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Clothing

Shoes

Bags

By Application

Reuse

Repurpose

Recycle

Key Companies

Boer Group

Evrnu

Wilcox

Roberts Recycling

Renewcell

Circ

Remains, Inc.

Cookstown Textile Recyclers

Green City Recycler

Better Earth Textile Recycling

VIVE Textile Recycling

Greensquare

I:Collect GmbH

Dolly Textile Recycling

Remitex GmbH Textile Recycling

Friendship Used Clothing

MuddleArt

ReCircled

CuRe

FabricAID

Retrievr Inc

BlockTexx

Shengdonghua Environmental Protection Investment

CLOTHING AND TEXTILE RECYCLING MARKET SHARE

Europe dominates the clothing and textile recycling market due to stringent waste management policies, extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes, and consumer demand for sustainable fashion. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and France lead in textile collection and recycling infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing region, driven by high textile production, growing waste volumes, and emerging circular economy frameworks in countries like India, China, and Bangladesh. Government-led initiatives and low-cost recycling technologies are promoting large-scale textile recovery.

