OSS and BSS Market to Reach $102.14 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 13.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for cloud OSS/BSS, prioritized investments by CSPs in network upgrades over OSS/BSS transformations, exponential growth in data consumption due to COVID-19 pandemic drive the global OSS and BSS market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "OSS and BSS Market By Component (Solutions and Services), OSS Solution Type (Network Planning & Design, Service Delivery, Service Fulfillment, Service Assurance, Customer & Product Management, Billing & Revenue Management, Network Performance Management, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-Commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global OSS and BSS market was estimated at $36.85 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $102.14 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Surge in demand for cloud OSS/BSS, prioritized investments by CSPs in network upgrades over OSS/BSS transformations, exponential growth in data consumption due to COVID-19 pandemic, growing need for lower operational expenses and enhanced customer experiences, and launch of innovative solutions by major players to gain competitive advantage drive the global OSS and BSS market. On the other hand, difficulties to integrate future OSS/BSS systems into existing ones restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in adoption of Next-Generation Operations Support Systems (NGOSS) to improve traditional OSS is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3042

Impact of COVID-19 on OSS and BSS Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic led to huge implementation of work-from-home practice, distance learning, and videoconferencing across the world. This, in turn, has generated the need for steadfast broadband from consumers, thereby fueling the global OSS and BSS market to a significant extent.

Telecom operators are also seen to elevate their BSA/OSS solutions to cater to the growing demand from the customers.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the OSS & BSS Market

The solution segment to lead the trail by 2027:

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global OSS and BSS market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The significant evolution of telecommunication industry across the globe is driving increase in demand for OSS & BSS (OSS) solutions. This factor propels the segment growth. The services segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the adoption of services among the end users, as it ensures effective functioning of OSS & BSS software and platforms throughout the process.

The network planning & design segment to maintain the lion's share:

Based on solution type, the network planning & design segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global OSS and BSS market revenue in 2019 and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. This is because the adoption of OSS for network planning and design by network planners, service designers, network operations, and network engineering teams has increased over the period of time. Simultaneously, the customer & product management segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.7% till 2027. The growing need for improved customer retention drives the adoption of customer management OSS solutions such as customer relationship management (CRM) and customer experience management (CEM).

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3042

North America to dominate in terms of revenue:

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2019, garnering around two-fifths of the global OSS and BSS market, as growing number of mobile network operators and telecom providers in this region drives the demand for OSS & BSS platform. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the factors such as the mounting mobile data traffic, intense competition among telecom operators, and declining ARPU (average revenue per user) that call for innovations and operational efficiency.

Key players in the industry:

ASCOM

Accenture

Cisco System Inc.

Comarch S.A

Mycom OSI

Nokia Corporation

Computaris

AMDOCS

Netcracker

Capgemini

HPE

Huawei Corporation

Sunvizion

LM Ericsson Telephone Company

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market to Reach $57,055 Million by 2023

Security Information& Event Management Market to Reach $3,720 Million by 2023

Veterinary Software Market Expected to Reach $2.01 Billion by 2027

Function-as-a-Service Market Expected to Reach $24,007.00 Million by 2026

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Expected to Reach $12,928 Million by 2027

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research