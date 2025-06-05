OSL Pay Leads Global Expansion of Regulated Crypto Payment

HONG KONG, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Pay, the payments division of OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is accelerating its expansion as a regulated fiat-to-crypto infrastructure provider. Positioned as a premier bridge between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, OSL Pay is focused on delivering seamless, secure, and scalable fiat-to-crypto payment solutions. The division is actively building toward its long-term vision of becoming a Web3 financial super-app, offering a comprehensive suite of services including crypto card issuance, fiat operations and consultancy, marketing SDKs, enterprise-grade payouts and billing, and token listing support.

To guide this next phase of growth and product expansion, OSL Group has appointed JingWei as CEO of OSL Pay. "At OSL Pay, we are building the backbone for compliant, scalable, and user-centric Web3 payments," said JingWei, CEO of OSL Pay. "Payments are the most critical touchpoint between Web2 and Web3, and through OSL Pay, we are reinforcing our commitment to regulated, vertically integrated digital asset services. Our goal is to provide the infrastructure and tools needed for enterprises and users to interact with digital assets in a secure and intuitive way."

With regulatory clarity, institutional-grade infrastructure, and user-first product design, OSL Pay is shaping the future of how value moves in the Web3 economy.

About OSL Pay

OSL Pay is the payment infrastructure arm of OSL Group, building licensed and compliant solutions for seamless conversion between digital assets and fiat currencies.

We serve enterprises, protocols, foundations, and individuals around the world with secure, enterprise-grade liquidity — powered by deep expertise across both traditional finance and Web3.

Learn more at www.osl-pay.com.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with up to US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

"Open, Secure, Licensed" are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.

For more information, please visit group.osl.com .

