OSL Group Secures US$300 Million in Equity Financing to Accelerate Global Digital Asset Infrastructure Expansion

HONG KONG, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group (863.HK), Asia's leading regulated digital asset platform, today announced the successful completion of a US$300 million equity financing round — the largest publicly disclosed equity raise in Asia's digital asset sector to date.

This landmark financing underscores strong market confidence in OSL's digital asset business model and long-term growth trajectory, while laying a solid foundation for the Group's next phase of international expansion. The capital will be allocated across three core areas:

Supporting the Group's strategic acquisition initiatives - continuing its aggressive global expansion drive, with strategic combinations of potential licensing, acquisitions, partnerships and transactions.

- continuing its aggressive global expansion drive, with strategic combinations of potential licensing, acquisitions, partnerships and transactions. Developing new global businesses initiatives, including payment and stablecoin initiatives - accelerating OSL's build-out of global business and payment networks, integrating fiat currencies, stablecoins, and major digital assets. This infrastructure is designed to provide institutional and enterprise clients with secure, efficient, and seamless cross-border payment solutions.

accelerating OSL's build-out of global business and payment networks, integrating fiat currencies, stablecoins, and major digital assets. This infrastructure is designed to provide institutional and enterprise clients with secure, efficient, and seamless cross-border payment solutions. Further strengthening its working capital - giving OSL even more competitive advantage, not just in terms of reach and coverage, but also in scale and volume.

Since initiating its expansion strategy in late 2023, OSL has executed several transformative acquisitions and advanced its regulatory footprint across major digital asset jurisdictions. The Group has also received growing recognition from capital markets, with its market capitalization exceeding HK$10 billion this year — a clear signal of investor confidence in its regulated digital asset platform and scalable international strategy.

Ivan Wong, Chief Financial Officer of OSL Group, commented: "This US$300 million equity raise marks a major milestone in our journey and reflects strong conviction in OSL's digital asset strategy and execution. The funding will accelerate our global buildout — particularly in regulated payment infrastructure and access points. As a pioneer in regulated digital assets, OSL is committed to shaping the next chapter of global finance with trust, innovation, and institutional-grade infrastructure."

As Hong Kong's first listed and licensed digital asset trading platform, OSL remains committed to advancing the regulated evolution of the digital asset industry. This financing round further cements its leadership role as a key enabler of Web3 infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with up to US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

"Open, Secure, Licensed" are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.

