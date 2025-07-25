OSI Digital Acquires ERP Buddies to Accelerate Global ERP Innovation

Acquisition Expands OSI's Oracle NetSuite Capabilities and Strengthens its Position in Mid-Market ERP Space

CALABASAS, Calif., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSI Digital, a leading global digital transformation provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ERP Buddies, a trusted Oracle NetSuite solutions provider with deep expertise in delivering agile, high-quality ERP solutions to mid-market and high-growth companies.

OSI Digital Logo

OSI Digital + ERP Buddies: Joining Forces to Drive Innovation Across the ERP Landscape

The combination of OSI Digital and ERP Buddies makes strategic and operational sense because this acquisition brings together two like-minded organizations with aligned culture & values, complementary technical strengths, and a mutual commitment to delivering innovative, client-centric ERP solutions to the global market. The ERP Buddies team brings significant value to OSI Digital through their deep specialization in Oracle NetSuite, with a solid track record of delivering agile, high-quality ERP solutions to mid-market and high-growth companies. Together, OSI Digital is uniquely positioned to expand their global ERP footprint, accelerate growth, and deliver even greater value to clients at every stage of their digital transformation journey.

"The acquisition of ERP Buddies marks a significant milestone in OSI Digital's strategic growth journey," said Glenn Gesell, President of OSI Digital. "ERP Buddies' deep expertise in Oracle NetSuite, strong industry knowledge, and unwavering commitment to client success aligns seamlessly with OSI Digital's mission. ERP Buddies enhances our technical capabilities and strengthens our ability to deliver high-impact ERP solutions to our customers around the world."

Anil Yamani, President of OSI Digital International adds, "As one united team under the OSI Digital brand, we will further strengthen and enhance our geographic footprint and international presence in the ERP space. We're excited to welcome the ERP Buddies team—whose deep NetSuite expertise and client-centric approach perfectly complement our vision. Together, we will accelerate the delivery of world-class ERP solutions, drive greater operational efficiency for our customers, and create measurable impact through innovation, agility and scale."

Shared Purpose & Commitment to Customer Success

This strategic acquisition strengthens OSI Digital's commitment to delivering innovative, client-centric ERP solutions while expanding its global ERP footprint while accelerating growth across key markets. The integration of ERP Buddies into OSI Digital brings together two like-minded organizations with aligned cultures and values, complementary technical strengths, and a mutual focus on customer excellence. ERP Buddies' entrepreneurial energy and specialization in Oracle NetSuite will further elevate OSI Digital's ERP service offerings.

"Joining forces with OSI Digital marks an exciting new chapter for ERP Buddies," said Divyesh Soni, CEO of ERP Buddies. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver agile, high-quality ERP solutions while expanding our ability to serve clients on a global scale. We're proud to become part of a well-established and highly respected organization that shares our values, entrepreneurial mindset, and commitment to innovation. Together, we'll drive greater impact, deepen collaboration, and unlock new opportunities for our customers, partners, and team members."

Financial & Legal Representation

Barnes & Thornberg served as legal advisor to OSI Digital. Telegraph Hill Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to ERP Buddies, and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP served as legal advisor to ERP Buddies.

About OSI Digital

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, OSI Digital is a leading global business and technology solutions provider that specializes in accelerating digital transformation for over 30 years and counting. Established in 1993, OSI Digital has grown into a global business & technology solutions provider, delivering a comprehensive suite of expert services—including Enterprise Applications, Customer Experience, Analytics, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, Application Development & Modernization, Enterprise Automation & Orchestration, Advisory Services, and Managed Services. OSI collaborates with top-tier partners including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Boomi, Celigo, Databricks, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Integration, Oracle NetSuite, Power BI, Salesforce, Snowflake, Tableau, Workato to drive business growth for our joint customers. With operations spanning eight countries, OSI Digital continues to expand our global footprint, strengthening our impact and presence in key markets around the world. To learn more about OSI Digital, visit: www.osidigital.com.

For more information, contact: Karen Dosanjh, Vice-President, Marketing, OSI Digital, Phone: (604) 328-5171, kdosanjh@osidigital.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738031/OSI_Digital_OSI_Digital_Acquires_ERP_Buddies_to%C2%A0Accelerate_Globa.jpg