OSI Digital Acquires E3 Retail to Deliver Next-Level Retail Solutions

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens OSI's Position as a Global Leader in Unified Commerce

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSI Digital, a global digital transformation provider, is proud to announce the acquisition of E3 Retail, a premier provider of cutting-edge retail solutions recognized for its visionary Unified Commerce platform that streamlines store operations and elevates customer experiences.

OSI Digital + E3 Retail: Combining Strengths to Shape the Future of Retail

This acquisition unites two organizations with aligned cultures, complementary technical expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering transformative, client-focused solutions on a global scale. Through this acquisition, OSI Digital will offer comprehensive, end-to-end retail solutions—spanning everything from back-office operations to customer engagement—enabling faster innovation, broader global reach, and a greater impact across the retail industry. By combining strengths, OSI Digital is uniquely positioned to set a new standard for excellence in the retail space worldwide.

"This acquisition reinforces OSI Digital's dedication to delivering next generation, client-focused solutions while expanding our global presence and accelerating growth in the retail industry," said Glenn Gesell, President, OSI Digital. "E3 Retail's expertise, passion, and innovative approach to retail technology perfectly complements our mission to deliver results for our valued customers. Together, we will redefine how retailers leverage technology to enhance operational efficiency and enable customer excellence."

Expanding Our Impact in the Retail Industry

OSI Digital is a global leader in enterprise technology solutions, with extensive experience helping retailers optimize operations, streamline processes, and ensure top-tier customer experiences. With deep expertise in ERP systems, cloud solutions, and end-to-end retail technologies, OSI Digital empowers businesses to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. Over the years, the company has partnered with leading retailers worldwide to drive their growth, efficiency, and digital transformation initiatives.

"We are thrilled to join the OSI Digital brand and bring E3 Retail's innovative solutions to a wider global audience," said Michelle McElroy, former Vice-President of Business Development at E3 Retail. "The integration of E3 Retail into OSI Digital unites two like-minded organizations with aligned cultures, complementary technical expertise, and a shared commitment to re-define customer experiences. Together, we believe that E3 Retail's Unified Commerce platform and deep retail experience will significantly enhance OSI Digital's end-to-end offerings, empowering retailers to optimize operations and elevate customer experiences to new heights."

Michelle McElroy will lead the new Retail practice at OSI Digital as the Vice-President, Retail.

About OSI Digital

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, OSI Digital is a leading global business and technology solutions provider that specializes in accelerating digital transformation for over 30 years and counting. Established in 1993, OSI Digital has grown into a global business & technology solutions provider, delivering a comprehensive suite of expert services—including Enterprise Applications, Customer Experience, Analytics, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, Application Development & Modernization, Enterprise Automation & Orchestration, Advisory Services, and Managed Services. OSI collaborates with top-tier partners including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Boomi, Celigo, Databricks, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Integration, Oracle NetSuite, Power BI, Salesforce, Snowflake, Tableau, Workato to drive business growth for our joint customers. With operations spanning eight countries, OSI Digital continues to expand our global footprint, strengthening our impact and presence in key markets around the world. To learn more about OSI Digital, visit: www.osidigital.com.

For more information, contact: Karen Dosanjh, Vice-President, Marketing, OSI Digital Phone: (604) 328- 5171, kdosanjh@osidigital.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779258/OSI_Digital_OSI_Digital_Acquires_E3_Retail_to_Deliver_Next_Level.jpg