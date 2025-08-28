Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market worth US$5.5 billion by 2030 with 6.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, valued at US$3.8 billion in 2024, stood at US$4.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$5.5 billion by the end of the period. A key driver of the orthopedic braces and supports market is the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and sports-related injuries, especially among aging populations and active groups. Technological advancements in orthopedic solutions have led to more innovative, comfortable, and functional braces that improve patient mobility and overall outcomes. Additionally, growing awareness of the importance of early intervention and rehabilitation in managing orthopedic conditions, coupled with better access to healthcare services in emerging regions, continues to boost demand for these support devices.

By product, the orthopedic braces & supports market is segmented into knee braces & supports, ankle braces & supports, foot walkers & orthoses, back, hip and spine braces & supports (neck and cervical, lower spine), shoulder braces & supports, elbow braces & supports, hand & wrist braces & supports, facial braces & supports. The knee segment dominated the orthopedic braces & supports market. The growth of the knee braces & supports segment is driven by several key factors. As the global population ages, there is a noticeable increase in age-related musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis, degenerative joint disease, and reduced mobility, all of which contribute to the rising demand for supportive orthopedic solutions. Knee braces provide non-invasive, cost-effective relief and joint stabilization, making them an ideal option for elderly patients who may not be suitable candidates for surgery or prefer conservative treatment approaches. Additionally, advancements in brace design—such as lightweight materials, easy-to-use closures, and improved comfort—have made them more accessible and user-friendly for older adults. The increasing focus on maintaining mobility, independence, and quality of life among seniors, along with higher healthcare spending and better awareness of orthopedic options, continues to drive the adoption of knee braces in this demographic.

By type, the market for orthopedic braces & supports is divided into soft & elastic braces & supports, hard braces & supports, and hinged braces & supports. The soft & elastic braces & supports held the largest market share in 2024. The growth of these products in the orthopedic braces and support market is driven by several strong factors. They are increasingly preferred for their lightweight, flexible, and comfortable design, making them ideal for daily use and early-stage injury management or prevention. A growing focus on non-invasive, affordable treatment options for mild to moderate musculoskeletal conditions—such as sprains, strains, and joint instability—is boosting demand. Additionally, the aging population and active younger groups benefit from the ease of use and adaptability of soft braces. Recent advances in fabric materials—including moisture-wicking, breathable, and antimicrobial textiles—have further improved comfort and user compliance. Widespread availability through retail stores and online platforms, along with increasing consumer awareness and physician recommendations, are also driving higher adoption of soft and elastic braces in both clinical and home care settings.

By distribution channel, the market for orthopedic braces and support is divided into hospitals & surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, pharmacies & retailers, e-commerce platforms, DME dealers, and other distribution channels. Hospitals and surgical centers play a crucial role in advancing the orthopedic braces and supports market due to several key factors. The rising number of orthopedic surgeries, such as joint replacements, ligament repairs, and fracture treatments, increases the demand for post-operative bracing solutions to support recovery, immobilization, and rehabilitation. These facilities often serve as the initial point of care where physicians prescribe braces as part of comprehensive treatment plans, especially for trauma, sports injuries, and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. The use of advanced orthopedic care protocols that emphasize early mobilization and conservative therapy further encourages brace adoption. Additionally, reimbursement options for hospital-based treatments and post-surgical orthopedic devices enhance patient access. These centers also benefit from collaborations with device manufacturers, which help ensure a steady supply of high-quality, clinically approved braces for both acute and long-term use.

By geography, the orthopedic braces and support market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market for orthopedic braces & supports commands a significant share. In North America, hospitals and surgical centers serve as key drivers of this market, influenced by various regional factors. The high volume of orthopedic procedures—such as knee and hip replacements, ligament repairs, and spinal surgeries—performed in advanced healthcare facilities boosts the demand for braces as vital tools in post-operative care and rehabilitation. The region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure, along with widespread adoption of evidence-based clinical practices, supports the routine prescription and use of orthopedic braces within hospitals. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies under Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance plans make these products more accessible to patients, further increasing their utilization. The growing geriatric population, combined with a high prevalence of sports injuries and musculoskeletal disorders, fuels the increased need for hospital-based bracing solutions. Moreover, North American hospitals and surgical centers often collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers, ensuring access to technologically advanced, patient-specific bracing systems that enhance recovery outcomes and support early mobilization protocols.

As of 2024, the key players operating in the global orthopedic braces and supports market are DJO LLC (US), Ossur HF (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), Essity AB (Sweden), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Ottobock Healthcare (Germany), Thuasne (France), ALCARE Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Sigmax (Japan), Bird & Cronin (US), and DeRoyal Industries (US) among others.

3M (US)

3M Company is a technology-driven leader known for its innovation in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of products across various sectors, including healthcare and consumer goods. The company operates through four main business segments: Safety and Industrial, Healthcare, Transportation and Electronics, and Consumer. Under its Consumer segment, 3M provides orthopedic braces & supports through its well-known FUTURO and ACE brands. The FUTURO line offers therapeutic, and sports supports such as wraps, elastic bandages, and orthopedic braces, while the ACE brand provides a broad selection of orthopedic solutions, including braces, supports, stabilizers, straps, and arm and shoulder slings. 3M's strength comes from its globally recognized brand and long-standing reputation for quality and innovation. Its presence in the orthopedic market is supported by a strong commitment to research and development, regularly launching advanced products that meet the changing needs of patients and professionals. With a comprehensive product range that includes orthopedic braces, supports, and healthcare solutions, 3M supplies high-quality, dependable options to a diverse group of customers. The company's focus on operational efficiency allows for streamlined manufacturing and reliable product delivery. Backed by a global presence and a customer-focused, sustainability-oriented approach, 3M is positioned as a trusted partner for healthcare providers and patients in orthopedics.

ZIMMER BIOMET (US)

Zimmer Biomet is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine solutions, biologics, extremity and trauma products, as well as spine, craniomaxillofacial, thoracic, and other related surgical offerings. The company operates through four main business segments: Knees, Hips, S.E.T. (Surgical, Extremities, and Trauma), and Others. Orthopedic braces & supports are supplied through its Knees, Hips, and Dental, Spine & CMFT (Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic) segments. Zimmer Biomet's strategic focus in the orthopedic sector is on innovation, collaboration, and expanding its global presence. The company invests heavily in research and development to advance next-generation technologies in joint replacement, trauma treatment, and spinal care. By partnering with healthcare professionals, Zimmer Biomet incorporates clinical insights into product design, enhancing the functionality and outcomes of its solutions. The company also prioritizes global adaptability, tailoring products to meet the specific needs of different healthcare systems worldwide. Guided by a patient-first philosophy, Zimmer Biomet aims to improve surgical techniques, optimize patient outcomes, and address the evolving challenges in orthopedic care, solidifying its leadership position in the industry.

OSSUR (ICELAND)

Ossur maintains a strong presence in over 30 countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, solidifying its position as a global leader in orthopedic and prosthetic solutions. Driven by a deep commitment to innovation, the company continues to develop cutting-edge technologies that significantly improve mobility and enhance the quality of life for individuals facing orthopedic challenges. Ossur's prosthetics portfolio features a wide range of advanced limb replacements and components designed to give amputees greater freedom, function, and independence. Additionally, the company offers an extensive selection of orthopedic braces & supports that address various musculoskeletal conditions, including solutions for the knee, ankle, back, and wrist—each engineered for superior stability, comfort, and performance. Serving a diverse global customer base, including patients, healthcare providers, and institutions, Ossur is recognized for delivering high-quality orthopedic care worldwide. Through its dedication to innovation, mobility enhancement, and active living, Ossur continues to lead the industry and shape the future of prosthetics and orthopedic support solutions.

