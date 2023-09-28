Orion Innovation Wins the Australia Technology Excellence Award for its Sports Technology Solutions

Recognized for Delivering Cutting-Edge Technology to Sports Teams, Leagues, and Stadiums

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development service firm, has been awarded the prestigious Australia Technology Excellence Award for Software – IT Services, by the Asian Technology Excellence Awards. Orion was honoured for its successful track record of consistently delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to the global sports industry.

Orion works with some of the biggest sports leagues across Europe, the US, and APAC. The company leverages more than two decades of global sports experience to provide sports entities with data-driven solutions to better manage their complex businesses.

Raj Patil, CEO of Orion, commented, "Orion is incredibly honoured to win the Australia Technology Excellence Award. We are committed to helping global teams, leagues, and stadiums transform their operations, improve the fan experience, and increase revenues. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and shaping the future of sports technology."

Satish Kumar, Global Head of Sports and Entertainment of Orion stated, "Receiving the Australia Technology Excellence Award for Software – IT Services is a testament to our relentless dedication to innovation and excellence in the sports technology sector."

Orion's Sports Platform uses emerging technology to enable sports leagues, teams, and clubs to effectively manage ticketing and credentialing, contracts, game day experiences and maintain the integrity of the game. The flexible centralized application processes massive amounts of data to ensure data quality, consistency and accuracy across leagues, clubs, and individual teams. Orion recently launched a unique Stadium-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, enabling stadium owners and operators to deliver a better fan experience before, during, and after the game.

Orion's Sports Platform and SaaS offering has been developed and refined in collaboration with leading sports associations, governing bodies, leagues, and clubs globally.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development service firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across sports & entertainment, telecom, media & technology, professional services, financial services, and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

Contact

Sujata Garud

sujata.g@orioninc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/4312146/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Orion Innovation