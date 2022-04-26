Orion Innovation Named a Leading Global Outsourcing Company

IAOP® Recognizes Orion Innovation for its Outsourced Digital Product Development Services

EDISON, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has been named to the Leader category on the Global Outsourcing 100® list for 2022 by International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®). Orion was recognized as a leader in global outsourcing for its outsourced digital product development services, marking the sixth consecutive year and thirteenth time overall it was named to the list.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. In addition to being recognized as an outsourcing leader, Orion was distinguished for Sustainable Excellence and cited as an All Star by IAOP.

"Our inclusion in this highly prestigious list for the sixth consecutive year highlights our team's commitment to developing cutting-edge digital products for clients," said Alex Bogachek, EVP, Head of Orion's Digital Product Development Division. "Our global delivery model continues to scale and today we have over 6,000 associates servicing clients through strategic delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America. We are especially proud to be noted for Sustainable Excellence and, as an All Star, for ranking high on the list in several categories, including customer references, innovation and corporate social responsibility."

"We are honored to once again be named to IOAP's Global Outsourcing 100® list," said Raj Patil, Chief Executive Officer & President of Orion. "This award is a testament to the caliber of our software engineering talent and our mission to be a trusted digital product development partner for leading hi-tech firms."

"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year", said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "Your tenacity, grit and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we're pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org .

