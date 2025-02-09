Oriental Weavers Partners with YASH Technologies to Drive Digital Transformation with SAP S/4HANA

CAIRO, Feb. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriental Weavers, the world's leading manufacturer of woven carpets, has announced a strategic partnership with YASH Technologies, a global leader in IT systems integration and business transformation, to implement SAP S/4HANA across all its businesses. Through this collaboration, YASH will work with Oriental Weavers to reimagine their business models in alignment with their vision of global leadership and drive agility and business efficiencies while harnessing the power of leading-edge technologies to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

YASH Technologies will provide end-to-end consulting and advisory services, from Phase 0 assessments to designing and implementing a tailored SAP S/4HANA solution and recrafting Oriental Weavers' technology stack. This comprehensive approach will enable the company to seamlessly transition to a modern ERP, integrating core business functions, streamlining the supply chain, and empowering the organization with greater flexibility and better decision-making insights.

"Our partnership with YASH Technologies marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," said Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets. "The organization-wide SAP S/4HANA implementation will help us streamline business operations, elevate customer satisfaction to new heights, and drive competitive differentiation. Leveraging YASH's extensive experience and advisory services, we're confident that this partnership will empower us at Oriental Weavers to build a robust, tech-driven platform, unlocking innovative opportunities, optimizing our processes, and delivering cutting-edge products, further solidifying our position as a global leader in the industry and ensuring our long-term growth and sustainability," she added.

"We are privileged to partner with Oriental Weavers, a leader in the textile industry, to help drive their SAP S/4HANA transformation. As their trusted advisory and technology partner, we will work closely with them to deliver a best-in-class solution that aligns with their business strategy and positions them for long-term success while driving sustainable growth," said James Griffin, Managing Director of YASH Technologies, Middle East and Africa. "To enable them to smoothly migrate to SAP S/4HANA and achieve faster implementation, reduce risks, and realize tangible business benefits, we will harness extensive YASH IP and involvement of our global SAP S/4HANA Center of Excellence," he added.

The rapid transformation will provide Oriental Weavers with a scalable, future-ready platform that supports innovation, process optimization, and real-time data analytics. With YASH's experience and deep understanding of the value-added textiles sector, Oriental Weavers is poised to strengthen its leadership position in the textile market and better serve its global customer base.

About Oriental Weavers

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single-loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt's deep-rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 118 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com

