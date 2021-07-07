Organic Chocolate Spreads Market Size Worth $834.0 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic chocolate spreads market size is expected to reach USD 834.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumption of chocolate-based spreads as a part of the breakfast meal coupled with consumer inclination towards organic and natural food products is expected to be a key factor driving the market over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

The dark chocolate segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 5.8% during forecast years owing to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of the product

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest growth during forecast years

Europe held the largest revenue share of the market in 2020 due to the high demand for organic food in the region

The hazelnut segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the wide popularity of hazelnut-based products among consumers

Read 145 page market research report, "Organic Chocolate Spreads Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hazelnut, Dark), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The hazelnut segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to rising product innovation in this segment. For instance, in October 2019, Rigoni di Asiago launched the Nocciolata Bianca Hazelnut Spread, which is gluten-free and is high in protein. Companies all over the globe, especially start-ups, have been focusing on making products available to consumers through online distribution channels. Moreover, the increasing influence of western food habits in the Asia Pacific region has significantly increased the salability of the product in the market.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets emerged as the largest distribution channel segment in 2020 accounting for a revenue share of over 50%. These stores focus on customer satisfaction and specific food categories pertaining to organic products. Also, the availability of complete household items of all brands in one place drives the segment growth.

Europe emerged as the largest regional market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 40%. Europe is also a key market for certified organic cocoa in the world. Furthermore, European brands benefit from a large consumer base across countries, such as Germany, the U.K., and Switzerland. The increasing trend of snacking among younger European consumers further fuels the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic chocolate spreads market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Organic Chocolate Spread Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hazelnut



Duo



Milk



Dark



Others

Organic Chocolate Spread Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hypermarket & Supermarket



Online



Others

Organic Chocolate Spread Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Switzerland





Russia





The Netherlands





Italy





France





Spain





Sweden





Denmark





Belgium



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Israel

List of Key Players of Organic Chocolate Spreads Market

Nutiva, Inc.

Rigoni di Asiago

Phalada Pure & Sure

Askinosie Chocolate, LLC

The Organic Family Ltd. (Mr. Organic)

Cocofina

Mason & Co.

BIONA

Artisana Organics

Pana Organic

The global organic chocolate confectionery market size was valued at USD 824.1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The global spreads market size was valued at USD 27.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2025. The spreads form an essential breakfast ingredient in the western countries, which has been driving the market. Vegan Sauces Market–The global vegan sauces, dressings and spreads market size was valued at USD 194.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.